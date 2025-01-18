NATO’s Spending Reality Check: 5% is a Long Shot

International
NATO members won’t be able to meet US president-elect Donald Trump’s demand to raise military spending to 5% of GDP in the near future, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said.
Montenegro told the Lusa news agency that Portugal is focused on reaching a target of 2% of GDP for defense spending before even considering a higher percentage. He also criticized European leaders’ comments on statements by the incoming US president.“I think it’s pointless for European leaders to constantly respond to every remark by the president-elect of the United States,” Montenegro said. Trump previously announced his intention to push NATO members to increase military budgets to 5% of GDP. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already rejected this demand, and Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz suggested that it might take a decade for NATO-member states to achieve it.
Montenegro told the Lusa news agency that Portugal is focused on reaching a target of 2% of GDP for defense spending before even considering a higher percentage.
“The government anticipated hitting 2% by 2029, and we’re firmly committed to that goal,” he said. “We may need to reassess it when necessary.”
He also criticized European leaders’ comments on statements by the incoming US president.
“I think it’s pointless for European leaders to constantly respond to every remark by the president-elect of the United States,” Montenegro said.
Trump previously announced his intention to push NATO members to increase military budgets to 5% of GDP. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already rejected this demand, and Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz suggested that it might take a decade for NATO-member states to achieve it.
