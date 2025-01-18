https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/natos-spending-reality-check-5-is-a-long-shot-1121458423.html

NATO’s Spending Reality Check: 5% is a Long Shot

NATO’s Spending Reality Check: 5% is a Long Shot

NATO members won’t be able to meet US president-elect Donald Trump’s demand to raise military spending to 5% of GDP in the near future, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said.

Montenegro told the Lusa news agency that Portugal is focused on reaching a target of 2% of GDP for defense spending before even considering a higher percentage. He also criticized European leaders’ comments on statements by the incoming US president.“I think it’s pointless for European leaders to constantly respond to every remark by the president-elect of the United States,” Montenegro said. Trump previously announced his intention to push NATO members to increase military budgets to 5% of GDP. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already rejected this demand, and Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz suggested that it might take a decade for NATO-member states to achieve it.

