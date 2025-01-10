https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/scholzs-cabinet-blocks-3-billion-urgent-aid-package-to-ukraine--reports-1121396374.html

Scholz's Cabinet Blocks $3 Billion Urgent Aid Package to Ukraine – Reports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet is blocking the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine, a move backed by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the Spiegel newspaper reported.

Baerbock and Pistorius, of the Green Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), respectively, reportedly want to mobilize 3 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in emergency aid for Ukraine before parliamentary elections scheduled for February 23. Scholz's office, however, is blocking the plan, the newspaper said. It added that the foreign and defense ministries intend to ask the German parliament's budget committee for additional funds because the planned budget does not include money for Kiev's urgent needs and because of the uncertainty surrounding the incoming US administration's Ukraine policy. Scholz's cabinet, in turn, explains its veto of the plan with the unwillingness to present the government that will be formed after the elections with an already decided fact, the newspaper said. Another possible motive behind the Chancellor's stance could be the fear of scaring the SDP voters with another expensive aid package. In late December, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he had decided to dissolve the Bundestag and call early elections for February 23. Scholz suggested Steinmeier dissolve parliament after a majority of lawmakers supported a no-confidence vote in his government on Dec. 16. Of the 717 lawmakers who took part in the vote, 394 voted against Scholz as chancellor, while 207 voted in favor and 116 abstained. A minimum of 367 votes in favor or against was required for a vote of confidence or withdrawal of confidence. Russia has said that the West's arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.

