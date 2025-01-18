International
Nigeria Joining BRICS as Partner Country
Nigeria Joining BRICS as Partner Country
Nigeria has become the ninth country to join BRICS as a partner state, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.
"As part of its temporary BRICS presidency, the Brazilian government announces on January 17 the formal admission of Nigeria to the group as a partner country. The Brazilian government welcomes the decision of the Nigerian government," the ministry said in a statement. Thus, Nigeria is becoming the ninth BRICS partner country following Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, it said. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.
04:39 GMT 18.01.2025
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabank15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Nigeria has become the ninth country to join BRICS as a partner state, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.
"As part of its temporary BRICS presidency, the Brazilian government announces on January 17 the formal admission of Nigeria to the group as a partner country. The Brazilian government welcomes the decision of the Nigerian government," the ministry said in a statement.
Thus, Nigeria is becoming the ninth BRICS partner country following Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, it said.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.
