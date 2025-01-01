https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/putin-and-xi-lead-new-international-financial-architecture-through-brics-1121236767.html

Putin and Xi Lead 'New International Financial Architecture' Through BRICS

Putin and Xi Lead 'New International Financial Architecture' Through BRICS

Sputnik International

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin confirmed growing cooperation between Russia and China during the two presidents’ meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may be "remembered as the architects of a new international financial architecture", Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Bow Group think tank, told Sputnik.Russia's Role in BRICSWhen it comes to Russia’s role in BRICS development, Moscow "has been a driving force behind this coalition of powerful emerging economies", Kasonta pointed out.BRICS' Global Signifcance The organization has already transformed into "a significant force on the global stage", which is evident in the increasing interest from non-Western countries wanting to join BRICS, according to the analyst.BRICS "offers a renewed opportunity for formerly colonized countries to define their economic future without being further exploited by past colonial powers", Kasonta concluded.2024 saw the accession of new members to BRICS, in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The group currently includes these five members plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. A BRICS summit that took place in the Russian city of Kazan in October set criteria for new members and touted plans to expand the role of BRICS’ National Development Bank, among other decisions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-to-help-stabilize-international-situation---beijing-1120723430.html

