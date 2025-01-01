https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/putin-and-xi-lead-new-international-financial-architecture-through-brics-1121236767.html
Putin and Xi Lead 'New International Financial Architecture' Through BRICS
Putin and Xi Lead 'New International Financial Architecture' Through BRICS
Sputnik International
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin confirmed growing cooperation between Russia and China during the two presidents’ meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October.
2025-01-01T12:00+0000
2025-01-01T12:00+0000
2025-01-01T12:00+0000
world
russia
china
vladimir putin
xi jinping
brics
brics summit
development
economies
2024: year-end wrap-up
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108672524_0:94:3307:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_337084faaf6665d443ecccf6c99f04ff.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may be "remembered as the architects of a new international financial architecture", Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Bow Group think tank, told Sputnik.Russia's Role in BRICSWhen it comes to Russia’s role in BRICS development, Moscow "has been a driving force behind this coalition of powerful emerging economies", Kasonta pointed out.BRICS' Global Signifcance The organization has already transformed into "a significant force on the global stage", which is evident in the increasing interest from non-Western countries wanting to join BRICS, according to the analyst.BRICS "offers a renewed opportunity for formerly colonized countries to define their economic future without being further exploited by past colonial powers", Kasonta concluded.2024 saw the accession of new members to BRICS, in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The group currently includes these five members plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. A BRICS summit that took place in the Russian city of Kazan in October set criteria for new members and touted plans to expand the role of BRICS’ National Development Bank, among other decisions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-to-help-stabilize-international-situation---beijing-1120723430.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108672524_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0dffc2406c54fb5d35410c5848deb73.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
growing cooperation between russia and china, russia’s role in brics development, non-western countries wanting to join brics, formerly colonized countries, brics project
growing cooperation between russia and china, russia’s role in brics development, non-western countries wanting to join brics, formerly colonized countries, brics project
Putin and Xi Lead 'New International Financial Architecture' Through BRICS
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin confirmed growing cooperation between Russia and China during the two presidents’ meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may be "remembered as the architects of a new international financial architecture", Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Bow Group think tank, told Sputnik.
When it comes to Russia’s role in BRICS development
, Moscow "has been a driving force behind this coalition of powerful emerging economies", Kasonta pointed out.
BRICS' Global Signifcance
The organization has already transformed into "a significant force on the global stage", which is evident in the increasing interest from non-Western countries wanting to join BRICS, according to the analyst.
"The inclusivity of the BRICS project, which contrasts with the exclusivity often found in neoliberal Western institutions, makes it even more appealing to emerging countries that seek to take control of their own geo-economic futures", he pointed out.
30 October 2024, 04:22 GMT
BRICS "offers a renewed opportunity for formerly colonized countries to define their economic future without being further exploited by past colonial powers", Kasonta concluded.
2024 saw the accession of new members to BRICS, in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The group currently includes these five members plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. A BRICS summit
that took place in the Russian city of Kazan in October set criteria for new members and touted plans to expand the role of BRICS’ National Development Bank, among other decisions.