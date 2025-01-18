https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/russia-warns-against-uk-ukraine-claims-to-azov-sea-1121457649.html

Russia Warns Against UK-Ukraine Claims to Azov Sea

Russia Warns Against UK-Ukraine Claims to Azov Sea

Sputnik International

Russia will firmly suppress any attempts to lay claims to the Sea of Azov after it became its internal sea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2025-01-18T13:20+0000

2025-01-18T13:20+0000

2025-01-18T13:20+0000

world

russia

united kingdom (uk)

azov sea

russian foreign ministry

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110897192_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_259fe24a15e6ca12072692bfe55fcc2a.jpg

"Neither Ukraine nor the UK has any room for cooperation in the Azov Sea. After the Donetsk People's Republic and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions joined Russia in September 2022, the Azov Sea became Russia's internal sea. Any claims to its waters are gross interference in the internal affairs of our country and will be severely suppressed," Zakharova said. Moscow considers this agreement to be nothing more than a PR stunt, she added. On Thursday, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a "One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement," pledging to enhance maritime cooperation in the Baltic, Black and Azov seas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/uk-intel-chief-admits-mi6s-role-in-covert-operations-in-ukraine-1121045260.html

russia

united kingdom (uk)

azov sea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sea of azov, uk-ukraine claims to azov sea, russia warns