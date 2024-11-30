International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK Intel Chief Admits MI6's Role in Covert Operations in Ukraine
UK Intel Chief Admits MI6's Role in Covert Operations in Ukraine
The UK Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6, has been leveraging its "heritage of covert action" to assist Ukraine, Richard Moore, its chief, said on Friday.
"After the war [World War II], the SOE [the Special Operations Executive] was merged into SIS, and we cherish our heritage of covert action which we keep alive today in helping Ukraine resist the Russian invasion," Moore said during an address at the British Embassy in Paris. He called on NATO allies to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine, arguing that a Russian victory would pose a direct threat to the security of the West. If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, the West will face increased threats from China, Iran and North Korea, Moore said. The Washington Post reported in October, citing sources, that the Security Service of Ukraine had created a "sixth directorate" to cooperate with MI6.
MOSCOW, November 29 (Sputnik) - The UK Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6, has been leveraging its "heritage of covert action" to assist Ukraine, Richard Moore, its chief, said on Friday.
"After the war [World War II], the SOE [the Special Operations Executive] was merged into SIS, and we cherish our heritage of covert action which we keep alive today in helping Ukraine resist the Russian invasion," Moore said during an address at the British Embassy in Paris.
He called on NATO allies to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine, arguing that a Russian victory would pose a direct threat to the security of the West. If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, the West will face increased threats from China, Iran and North Korea, Moore said.
The Washington Post reported in October, citing sources, that the Security Service of Ukraine had created a "sixth directorate" to cooperate with MI6.
