Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defense Sites in Response to ATACMS Attacks, Free Two Villages
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
On Saturday morning, in response to Ukrainian forces firing ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Belgorod region, the Russian military launched a coordinated strike with high-precision weaponry on Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.
Among the targets was the Luch Design Bureau, which produces long-range Neptune missiles and Olkha multiple-launch rocket system munitions.
All designated targets were successfully hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated in its daily briefing.
Russian forces also took control of the villages of Petropavlovka and Vremevka in the Donetsk region.
“Units of the Vostok Battlegroup continued advancing into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the MoD said.
The MoD noted that the battlegroup’s troops cleared about 600 buildings in the settlement, breaking the fortified positions prepared by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 110th Mechanized Brigade. They raised the Russian flag over one of the town’s building.
“The confident advancement of the Vostok Battlegroup units in the Neskuchnoye-Vremevka agglomeration was made possible by skilled leadership, dedication and the coordinated efforts of assault groups, artillery crews, FPV drones and unmanned aviation,” the ministry stressed.
The group also inflicted losses on Ukrainian mechanized and airborne assault brigades in the Konstantinovka and Velikaya Novosyolka areas. The Ukrainian army suffered the following losses:
Around135 soldiers
Two armored fighting vehicles
Three cars
Five Western-made field artillery pieces
One ammunition depot
The Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the village of Petropavlovka, the MoD said.
Troops of the Tsentr battlegroup struck seven Ukrainian mechanized brigades in the areas of Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Solenoye, Petropavlovka, Peschanoye, Novovasilevka and Slavyanka. The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Tsentr group’s zone over the past day were:
Approximately 585 soldiers killed and wounded
Three armored fighting vehicles
Four cars
Four artillery pieces
Other Developments
Sever Battlegroup
Eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkov Region
Neutralized two vehicles and three field artillery pieces
Engaged motorized infantry and National Guard units near Volchansk and Glubokoye
Yug Battlegroup
Improved tactical positions near Severosk and Novodmitrovka
Eliminated over 245 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed an ammunition depot
Struck Ukrainian mechanized and assault brigades in multiple towns
Zapad Battlegroup
Eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers in Lozovaya and Zagryzovo
Destroyed eight field artillery pieces, including NATO-made equipment and a tank
Seized better positions and knocked out a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and an ammunition depot
Dnepr Battlegroup
Eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian personnel near Antonovka and Kazatske
Destroyed eight cars, one artillery piece and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station
Targeted Ukrainian marines near several settlements