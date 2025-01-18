https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-defense-sites-in-response-to-atacms-attacks-free-two-villages-1121455742.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defense Sites in Response to ATACMS Attacks, Free Two Villages

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defense Sites in Response to ATACMS Attacks, Free Two Villages

Sputnik International

On Saturday morning, in response to Ukrainian forces firing ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Belgorod region, the Russian military launched a coordinated strike with high-precision weaponry on Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.

2025-01-18T10:30+0000

2025-01-18T10:30+0000

2025-01-18T10:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

slavyanka

national guard

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_0:215:2875:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4eb58ee4be19963d882531af7287c1.jpg

Among the targets was the Luch Design Bureau, which produces long-range Neptune missiles and Olkha multiple-launch rocket system munitions.All designated targets were successfully hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated in its daily briefing.Russian forces also took control of the villages of Petropavlovka and Vremevka in the Donetsk region.The MoD noted that the battlegroup’s troops cleared about 600 buildings in the settlement, breaking the fortified positions prepared by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 110th Mechanized Brigade. They raised the Russian flag over one of the town’s building.“The confident advancement of the Vostok Battlegroup units in the Neskuchnoye-Vremevka agglomeration was made possible by skilled leadership, dedication and the coordinated efforts of assault groups, artillery crews, FPV drones and unmanned aviation,” the ministry stressed.The group also inflicted losses on Ukrainian mechanized and airborne assault brigades in the Konstantinovka and Velikaya Novosyolka areas. The Ukrainian army suffered the following losses:The Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the village of Petropavlovka, the MoD said.Troops of the Tsentr battlegroup struck seven Ukrainian mechanized brigades in the areas of Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Solenoye, Petropavlovka, Peschanoye, Novovasilevka and Slavyanka. The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Tsentr group’s zone over the past day were:Other DevelopmentsSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-loses-over-230-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121420903.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian forces, russian forces strike, ukrainian defense sites, russia’s belgorod region