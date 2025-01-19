https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/atrocities-against-civilians-in-russias-kursk-region-confirm-terrorist-core-of-kiev-regime---moscow-1121462945.html

Atrocities Against Civilians in Russia's Kursk Region Confirm Terrorist Core of Kiev Regime - Moscow

Neo-Nazi atrocities in the Kursk region defy any logical explanation and understanding, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The heartbreaking footage that has appeared in the media is really difficult to comment on. Of course, it defies any logical explanation and understanding. These atrocities are yet another blatant statement of the terrorist and neo-Nazi gut of the Kiev regime, which in its evil military and political impotence against the background of defeats at the front has once again organized a cannibalistic massacre of civilians," Zakharova said in her commentary published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.Servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Sever told Sputnik earlier that Russian fighters had found the bodies of civilians tortured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly old people who had also been tied up, in the basements of houses in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region's Sudzha district, which was liberated from the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian forces tortured old people who did not have time to evacuate the village. They were forced into the basement, and several grenades were thrown at them.Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in Russkoye Porechnoye, Kursk region, killed at least seven civilians who were sheltering in the basement of a residential building in January, the Russian Investigative Committee said. A criminal case against the Ukrainian troops involved in the killing of civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye has been opened under the article on terrorism, the Investigative Committee said.

