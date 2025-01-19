International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Atrocities Against Civilians in Russia's Kursk Region Confirm Terrorist Core of Kiev Regime - Moscow
Atrocities Against Civilians in Russia's Kursk Region Confirm Terrorist Core of Kiev Regime - Moscow
Neo-Nazi atrocities in the Kursk region defy any logical explanation and understanding, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
russia's special operation in ukraine
"The heartbreaking footage that has appeared in the media is really difficult to comment on. Of course, it defies any logical explanation and understanding. These atrocities are yet another blatant statement of the terrorist and neo-Nazi gut of the Kiev regime, which in its evil military and political impotence against the background of defeats at the front has once again organized a cannibalistic massacre of civilians," Zakharova said in her commentary published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.Servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Sever told Sputnik earlier that Russian fighters had found the bodies of civilians tortured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly old people who had also been tied up, in the basements of houses in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region's Sudzha district, which was liberated from the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian forces tortured old people who did not have time to evacuate the village. They were forced into the basement, and several grenades were thrown at them.Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in Russkoye Porechnoye, Kursk region, killed at least seven civilians who were sheltering in the basement of a residential building in January, the Russian Investigative Committee said. A criminal case against the Ukrainian troops involved in the killing of civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye has been opened under the article on terrorism, the Investigative Committee said.
Atrocities Against Civilians in Russia's Kursk Region Confirm Terrorist Core of Kiev Regime - Moscow

© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
Neo-Nazi atrocities in the Kursk region defy any logical explanation and understanding, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The heartbreaking footage that has appeared in the media is really difficult to comment on. Of course, it defies any logical explanation and understanding. These atrocities are yet another blatant statement of the terrorist and neo-Nazi gut of the Kiev regime, which in its evil military and political impotence against the background of defeats at the front has once again organized a cannibalistic massacre of civilians," Zakharova said in her commentary published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.
Servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Sever told Sputnik earlier that Russian fighters had found the bodies of civilians tortured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly old people who had also been tied up, in the basements of houses in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region's Sudzha district, which was liberated from the Ukrainian military.
Russian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
11 January, 13:16 GMT
Ukrainian forces tortured old people who did not have time to evacuate the village. They were forced into the basement, and several grenades were thrown at them.
Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in Russkoye Porechnoye, Kursk region, killed at least seven civilians who were sheltering in the basement of a residential building in January, the Russian Investigative Committee said. A criminal case against the Ukrainian troops involved in the killing of civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye has been opened under the article on terrorism, the Investigative Committee said.
