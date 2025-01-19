https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/estonian-foreign-minister-proposes-ban-on-tiktok-in-europe-1121463090.html
Estonian Foreign Minister Proposes Ban on TikTok in Europe
Europe should consider following the United States in banning TikTok, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday, after accusing the short-video sharing app of spreading disinformation.
"Over the past years, we’ve witnessed TikTok spreading disinformation & being a platform for election manipulations. On top of that, its vast data collection is known to pose a serious security risk. Banning TikTok must be considered in Europe as well," Tsahkna said on X. A Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday that TikTok had stopped opening for users in the US and disappeared from the App Store. On Friday, the Supreme Court voted unanimously to uphold the law banning the Chinese-owned video sharing app in the US on national security grounds. The White House said the final decision on the fate of the social media network in the US should be made by Donald Trump's administration due to the time frame for the ban to come into effect. Trump said that the top court's decision to uphold the TikTok ban must be respected and that his own decision on the matter was coming soon.
