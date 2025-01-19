https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/trump-may-visit-china-within-first-100-days-in-office-1121460324.html
Trump May Visit China Within First 100 Days in Office
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump may visit China within his first 100 days in office, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.
According to one of the people familiar with the discussions, Trump has expressed interest in traveling to China in his first 100 days in office, the publication said. Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment, it added. The newspaper noted that the trip might be dictated by the Republican's desire to strengthen relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which had worsened between Washington and Beijing during the presidency of Joe Biden. A final decision on the trip at the beginning of his second term has not yet been made, the publication said. Trump visited China in 2017 during his first term, after nearly a year in office. On Friday, Trump and Xi Jinping spoke by phone, discussing peace and security efforts, trade, and TikTok. The Republican said after the call that both leaders intended to do everything possible to make the world a more peaceful and secure place.
