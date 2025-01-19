https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/us-european-intel-agencies-admit-accidents-not-russia-to-blame-for-baltic-cable-damage-1121464458.html
US, European Intel Agencies Admit ‘Accidents’, Not Russia, to Blame for Baltic Cable Damage
US, European Intel Agencies Admit ‘Accidents’, Not Russia, to Blame for Baltic Cable Damage
Sputnik International
NATO announced plans to boost patrols in the Baltic Sea after a string of incidents involving the severing of telecommunications and energy cables in the region, initially blamed on a Russian “hybrid campaign” against Europe.
2025-01-19T15:03+0000
2025-01-19T15:03+0000
2025-01-19T15:03+0000
world
alexander stubb
boris pistorius
russia
finland
baltic sea
nato
nord stream
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081352791_0:0:1776:998_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0b9ca1c7a004401669fc625789b85f.jpg
Now, an “emerging consensus” among US and European intelligence agencies is that the cables were damaged by accident.Multiple officials told the Washington Post Sunday that investigations have found “no indication” that the damage, caused by commercial vessels dragging their anchors across the underwater infrastructure, “did so intentionally or at the direction of Moscow.”Rather, officials said intercepted communications and other classified info found that they were caused by “inexperienced crews serving aboard poorly maintained vessels.”The investigations studied three incidents, involving:The conclusion that Russia was not responsible for attacking Baltic infrastructure is somewhat surprising, given the habit by Western intel to blame Moscow first and ask questions later, exemplified by the claim that Russia blew up its own Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure in 2022 because…reasons?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/nato-to-send-up-to-10-ships-to-baltic-sea-to-protect-underwater-infrastructure-1121384295.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/eu-pins-groundless-sabotage-accusations-on-russia-over-sea-cable-incident-1121283443.html
russia
finland
baltic sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081352791_80:0:1412:999_1920x0_80_0_0_caabe95f825015cf2a8f16e11177ab75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
did russia sabotage baltic cables, who really sabotaged baltic cables, what caused baltic cable damage
did russia sabotage baltic cables, who really sabotaged baltic cables, what caused baltic cable damage
US, European Intel Agencies Admit ‘Accidents’, Not Russia, to Blame for Baltic Cable Damage
NATO announced plans to boost patrols in the Baltic Sea after a string of incidents involving the severing of telecommunications and energy cables in the region, initially blamed on a Russian “hybrid campaign” against Europe.
Now, an “emerging consensus” among US and European intelligence agencies is that the cables were damaged by accident.
Multiple officials told
the Washington Post Sunday that investigations have found “no indication”
that the damage, caused by commercial vessels dragging their anchors across the underwater infrastructure, “did so intentionally or at the direction of Moscow.”
Rather, officials said intercepted communications and other classified info found that they were caused by “inexperienced crews serving aboard poorly maintained vessels.”
The investigations studied three incidents, involving:
* The Eagle S, an oil tanker seized by Finland in late December after the vessel was accused of dragging its anchor across the Estlink 2 powerline linking Estonia and Finland. Finnish President Alexander Stubb earlier claimed the incident was “definitely” Russia-linked.
* The Yi Peng 3, a Chinese bulk carrier accused of severing two Baltic Sea fiberoptic cables in Swedish waters in November, which was held for more than a month in a Danish shipping lane during an investigation. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called that incident “sabotage.”
* The Newnew Polar Bear, a Hong Kong-registered ship that damaged the Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia in October 2023. China acknowledged the ship’s responsibility for the damage last August.
The conclusion that Russia was not responsible for attacking Baltic infrastructure is somewhat surprising, given the habit by Western intel to blame Moscow first and ask questions later, exemplified by the claim that Russia blew up its own Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure in 2022 because…reasons?
27 December 2024, 16:02 GMT