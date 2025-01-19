https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/us-european-intel-agencies-admit-accidents-not-russia-to-blame-for-baltic-cable-damage-1121464458.html

US, European Intel Agencies Admit ‘Accidents’, Not Russia, to Blame for Baltic Cable Damage

US, European Intel Agencies Admit ‘Accidents’, Not Russia, to Blame for Baltic Cable Damage

Sputnik International

NATO announced plans to boost patrols in the Baltic Sea after a string of incidents involving the severing of telecommunications and energy cables in the region, initially blamed on a Russian “hybrid campaign” against Europe.

2025-01-19T15:03+0000

2025-01-19T15:03+0000

2025-01-19T15:03+0000

world

alexander stubb

boris pistorius

russia

finland

baltic sea

nato

nord stream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081352791_0:0:1776:998_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0b9ca1c7a004401669fc625789b85f.jpg

Now, an “emerging consensus” among US and European intelligence agencies is that the cables were damaged by accident.Multiple officials told the Washington Post Sunday that investigations have found “no indication” that the damage, caused by commercial vessels dragging their anchors across the underwater infrastructure, “did so intentionally or at the direction of Moscow.”Rather, officials said intercepted communications and other classified info found that they were caused by “inexperienced crews serving aboard poorly maintained vessels.”The investigations studied three incidents, involving:The conclusion that Russia was not responsible for attacking Baltic infrastructure is somewhat surprising, given the habit by Western intel to blame Moscow first and ask questions later, exemplified by the claim that Russia blew up its own Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure in 2022 because…reasons?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/nato-to-send-up-to-10-ships-to-baltic-sea-to-protect-underwater-infrastructure-1121384295.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/eu-pins-groundless-sabotage-accusations-on-russia-over-sea-cable-incident-1121283443.html

russia

finland

baltic sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

did russia sabotage baltic cables, who really sabotaged baltic cables, what caused baltic cable damage