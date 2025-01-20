International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/greenland-should-start-talks-with-denmark-on-islands-independence---lawmaker-1121468230.html
Greenland Should Start Talks With Denmark on Island's Independence - Lawmaker
Greenland Should Start Talks With Denmark on Island's Independence - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Greenland should start official talks with Denmark on the island's independence as soon as possible, Kuno Fencker, a Greenlandic lawmaker from the government coalition party Siumut, told Sputnik
2025-01-20T03:07+0000
2025-01-20T04:08+0000
greenland
denmark
donald trump
world
independence
freedom
self-determination
referendum
independence referendum
colony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121468307_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_652c9bad66e5128f856ce82bf98c2ce7.jpg
"My personal opinion is that we should officially start talks with Denmark on the establishment of a sovereign state of Greenland. There are many possibilities that people should learn about before we hold a referendum. That is why my party has submitted a motion to parliament that we should activate our right to self-determination," he said. Earlier, Greenland's parliament member and former Foreign Minister Pele Broberg, who chairs Naleraq, the largest opposition party, told Sputnik that Denmark has repeatedly threatened Greenland whenever its independence was discussed.Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy. In 2019, a series of media reports appeared about Trump considering purchasing Greenland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/is-greenland-the-new-arctic-battleground-for-us-and-china-1121403227.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121468307_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_602ef24996aa28214ee1994e677d4e39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
danish colony, greenland colony, colonial rule, neo-colonialism, neocolonialism, danish king, danish empire, danish territory, greenland territory, greenland state, the state of greenland, the country of greenland, greenland nation, self-determination, self-governing, greenland autonomy
danish colony, greenland colony, colonial rule, neo-colonialism, neocolonialism, danish king, danish empire, danish territory, greenland territory, greenland state, the state of greenland, the country of greenland, greenland nation, self-determination, self-governing, greenland autonomy

Greenland Should Start Talks With Denmark on Island's Independence - Lawmaker

03:07 GMT 20.01.2025 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 20.01.2025)
© AP Photo / David GoldmanThe sun sets over Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, July. 31, 2017
The sun sets over Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, July. 31, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2025
© AP Photo / David Goldman
Subscribe
NUUK, Greenland (Sputnik) - Greenland should start official talks with Denmark on the island's independence as soon as possible, Kuno Fencker, a Greenlandic lawmaker from the government coalition party Siumut, told Sputnik
"My personal opinion is that we should officially start talks with Denmark on the establishment of a sovereign state of Greenland. There are many possibilities that people should learn about before we hold a referendum. That is why my party has submitted a motion to parliament that we should activate our right to self-determination," he said.
Earlier, Greenland's parliament member and former Foreign Minister Pele Broberg, who chairs Naleraq, the largest opposition party, told Sputnik that Denmark has repeatedly threatened Greenland whenever its independence was discussed.
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy. In 2019, a series of media reports appeared about Trump considering purchasing Greenland.
In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2025
World
Is Greenland the New Arctic Battleground for US and China?
10 January, 16:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала