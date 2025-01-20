https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/greenland-should-start-talks-with-denmark-on-islands-independence---lawmaker-1121468230.html

Greenland Should Start Talks With Denmark on Island's Independence - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Greenland should start official talks with Denmark on the island's independence as soon as possible, Kuno Fencker, a Greenlandic lawmaker from the government coalition party Siumut, told Sputnik

2025-01-20T03:07+0000

2025-01-20T03:07+0000

2025-01-20T04:08+0000

"My personal opinion is that we should officially start talks with Denmark on the establishment of a sovereign state of Greenland. There are many possibilities that people should learn about before we hold a referendum. That is why my party has submitted a motion to parliament that we should activate our right to self-determination," he said. Earlier, Greenland's parliament member and former Foreign Minister Pele Broberg, who chairs Naleraq, the largest opposition party, told Sputnik that Denmark has repeatedly threatened Greenland whenever its independence was discussed.Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy. In 2019, a series of media reports appeared about Trump considering purchasing Greenland.

2025

