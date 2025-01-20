https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/priority-putin-call-end-to-ukraine-conflict--turbo-deportations-trumps-to-do-list-for-day-1-1121475894.html

Priority Putin Call, End to Ukraine Conflict & Turbo Deportations: Trump’s To-Do List for Day 1

Donald Trump pledged he would waste no time quickly implementing executive actions on his first day in office, with many of them reversing or eliminating those... 20.01.2025, Sputnik International

Donald Trump is teeing up for an executive order signing spree the moment he’s back in office. What may be on his list? Get On The Phone to Vladimir Putin Fast: A phone call with the Russian President could take place "in the coming days or weeks," according to Trump's national security advisor. An in-person meeting is expected "very quickly." Withdraw Funding For Ukraine:“I will end the war in Ukraine […] and I will prevent World War III from happening,” Trump told D.C. victory rally. Ukraine conflict is just “dying to be settled,” he said earlier, and insisted that “Biden and Kamala got us into that war.” Stop “Border Invasion”: “Close the border. Day 1” to all illegal aliens, declare a national border emergency, enlist the help of the US military to launch “the largest deportation program in American history,” Trump said. Spill Truth About ‘Laptop from Hell’ Trump may suspend security clearances for the 51 national security officials who “lied” about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election Put End To DEI: Trump vowed to dismantle the “destructive and divisive” diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices “across both government and the private sector." Disclose Secret Files: Pledge to blow the lid on trove of classified files on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. “It’s all going to be released!”

