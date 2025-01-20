https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/trump-instructs-aides-to-arrange-phone-call-with-putin-1121469590.html

US President-elect Donald Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin within few days after his inauguration, media reported, citing informed sources.

According to the broadcaster, the topic of the conversation will be a possibility of a personal meeting between the politicians in the coming months with the goal of trying to end the war in Ukraine. It is not yet clear whether a date for the conversation has been agreed upon, the channel added.Earlier in January, Trump’s National Security Advisor Designate Mike Waltz said that US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a phone conversation in the coming days or weeks.

