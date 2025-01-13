https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/putin-trump-meeting-not-currently-being-prepared---kremlin-1121420159.html
Putin-Trump Meeting Not Currently Being Prepared - Kremlin
There are no substantive preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump yet, but there is political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on acute political issues, including the possibility of a Putin-Trump meeting.
There are no preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump yet, but there is political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"There is no substantive preparation yet, there is a declared understanding and political will, because such contacts would be very, very necessary and advisable. We will look further after the administration in Washington has changed," Peskov told reporters.
Many countries have expressed their willingness to become a platform for possible talks between the Russian and US leaders, the spokesman said.
No Prerequisites for Talks with Ukraine
There are no prerequisites for resuming negotiations on Ukraine yet, but Kiev refuses to sit down to talks, Peskov added.
"Since we currently have no prerequisites for resuming negotiations, and the Ukrainian side refuses to do so, it is premature to talk about this yet," Peskov told reporters.
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is ready for contact with all countries, including the United States, Peskov said.
"Of course, this is an issue that is an integral part of the overall settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, one of the elements of this common issue," Peskov told reporters, answering the question of whether the issue of security guarantees remains relevant to Russia.
Prisoner Exchange Talks Continue
The life of each Russian soldier held in Ukrainian captivity is important, and Russian authorities are continuing to negotiate prisoner exchanges, even though it is tough, Peskov said.
"We are continuing the negotiations on possible exchanges. It is not easy, yet we value the life of each of our soldiers who are in captivity. This work will be carried on," Peskov told reporters.
Team Biden Tries to Leave Trump With Worst Possible Legacy
The outgoing administration of President Joe Biden will do everything to leave the worst possible legacy
for the team of President-elect Donald Trump, Peskov said.
"In general, we have discussed the sanctions before, we forecast that until the very last day of his stay in the White House, Mr. Biden and his administration would do everything to leave the worst legacy in terms of bilateral relations with Russia. They consistently follow this line," Peskov told reporters.
In addition, it is now premature to talk about a change in Washington's rhetoric regarding the Ukraine conflict's settlement before Trump officially comes to power, the spokesman said.