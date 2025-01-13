https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/putin-trump-meeting-not-currently-being-prepared---kremlin-1121420159.html

Putin-Trump Meeting Not Currently Being Prepared - Kremlin

There are no substantive preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump yet, but there is political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

There are no preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump yet, but there is political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Many countries have expressed their willingness to become a platform for possible talks between the Russian and US leaders, the spokesman said.No Prerequisites for Talks with UkraineThere are no prerequisites for resuming negotiations on Ukraine yet, but Kiev refuses to sit down to talks, Peskov added.Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is ready for contact with all countries, including the United States, Peskov said.Prisoner Exchange Talks ContinueThe life of each Russian soldier held in Ukrainian captivity is important, and Russian authorities are continuing to negotiate prisoner exchanges, even though it is tough, Peskov said.Team Biden Tries to Leave Trump With Worst Possible LegacyThe outgoing administration of President Joe Biden will do everything to leave the worst possible legacy for the team of President-elect Donald Trump, Peskov said.In addition, it is now premature to talk about a change in Washington's rhetoric regarding the Ukraine conflict's settlement before Trump officially comes to power, the spokesman said.

