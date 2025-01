https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/russia-liberates-volkovo-in-donetsk-as-ukraines-losses-mount--1121478877.html

Russia Liberates Volkovo in Donetsk as Ukraine's Losses Mount

Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Volkovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry announced.

Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Volkovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry announced. Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 580 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.Russia's Zapad group has eliminated over 510 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.

