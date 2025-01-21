https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/uae-sends-ship-with-5800-tonnes-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-1121478550.html

UAE Sends Ship With 5,800 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

A ship with 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip left the United Arab Emirates for the Egyptian port of Arish, Emirati news agency WAM reported.

This ship is the sixth since October 7, 2023, and the largest in terms of humanitarian aid, the report said on Monday. The humanitarian cargo includes food, medicine, tents and other goods provided by various humanitarian organizations in the UAE, the report added. Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon. Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.

