https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/us-arms-ukraine-europe-pays-the-bill---a-nato-masterclass-in-teamwork-1121482560.html

US Arms Ukraine, Europe Pays the Bill - A NATO Masterclass in Teamwork

US Arms Ukraine, Europe Pays the Bill - A NATO Masterclass in Teamwork

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that European taxpayers would have to pay for US military supplies to Ukraine if the new US administration agreed to provide them.

2025-01-23T11:22+0000

2025-01-23T11:22+0000

2025-01-23T11:24+0000

world

mark rutte

donald trump

americans

ukraine

davos

nato

world economic forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117774440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a76c43c5dd1ad8db52c24ab0617b9e2.jpg

"On Ukraine, we need US also to stay involved and to do as much as possible to get Ukraine in a position of strength, whenever peace talks start. But I can tell the Europeans, if this new Trump administration is willing to keep on supplying Ukraine from its defense industrial base, the bill will be paid by the Europeans," he said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The NATO chief said during the annual Ukrainian Breakfast event he was convinced that Europeans needed to be willing to pull their weight because, in his view, Americans were paying more despite being farther away from Ukraine than Europe. Rutte also added that the alliance should increase its support for Ukraine in order to change the "wrong direction" in which the conflict is moving."We have to step up, not scale back, the support for Ukraine, we have to change the trajectory of the war which is ongoing, and so far we know the frontline is moving in the wrong direction," Rutte said.The annual WEF forum takes place from January 20-24 in the Swiss resort of Davos. Russia believes arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement process and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the United States and NATO not only supply weapons to Kiev but also train personnel in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and elsewhere, which he argues is not conducive to peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/ukraine-conflict-slowing-down-eu-economies-some-will-not-be-as-prosperous---us-investor-1119199702.html

ukraine

davos

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, davos forum. world economic forum in davos, wef, nato, mark rutte, arm deliveries to ukraine, weapons supplies to ukraine