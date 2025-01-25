https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/four-released-israeli-hostages-handed-over-to-idf-isa-forces---israeli-military-1121490187.html
Hamas Releases Four Israeli Hostages, Handed Over to IDF, ISA Forces
Four Israeli hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (ISA) forces on Saturday, the IDF announced.
"The four returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.Hamas-run broadcaster Al Aqsa reported earlier in the day that the movement had handed over four Israeli women to Red Cross representatives in Gaza City's Palestine Square. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon.Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.
10:41 GMT 25.01.2025 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 25.01.2025)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Four Israeli hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (ISA) forces on Saturday, the IDF announced.
"The four returning hostages
are currently being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.
Hamas-run broadcaster Al Aqsa reported earlier in the day that the movement had handed over four Israeli women to Red Cross representatives in Gaza City's Palestine Square.
Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon.
Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.