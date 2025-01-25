https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/houthis-threaten-to-block-us-ships-in-retaliation-for-terrorist-designation-1121490631.html
Houthis Threaten to Block US Ships in Retaliation for Terrorist Designation
Houthis Threaten to Block US Ships in Retaliation for Terrorist Designation
Sputnik International
Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, known as the Houthis, is considering a ban on US ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the resumption of full-scale military operations in Yemen as retaliatory measures for the US's designation of the movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a source in the movement told Sputnik.
2025-01-25T11:37+0000
2025-01-25T11:37+0000
2025-01-25T11:37+0000
world
donald trump
palestinians
yemen
red sea
gulf of aden
ansar allah
houthis
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116591744_0:0:2856:1608_1920x0_80_0_0_3eddb25ae6f1b155c41dedbac28b17c6.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order launching the process of designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. On Thursday, the Houthis said that this decision was directed against the entire people of Yemen and was revenge for Yemen's "noble" position in supporting the Palestinians. The Houthis would also bar the passage of ships from any country that follows the US example of listing the movement as a terrorist organization, the source added. One of the possible measures that the movement could take is "countering any military escalation that the US may take in response to the ban on the passage of its ships, as well as ending the truce in Yemen and resuming hostilities on all fronts," the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/houthis-claim-sixth-attack-on-us-aircraft-carrier-in-red-sea-1121433385.html
yemen
red sea
gulf of aden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116591744_286:0:2590:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20a7a3da0e41b2cac57c59d4b02f7a4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
houthis threaten, block us ships, resumption of full-scale military operations, foreign terrorist organization
houthis threaten, block us ships, resumption of full-scale military operations, foreign terrorist organization
Houthis Threaten to Block US Ships in Retaliation for Terrorist Designation
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, known as the Houthis, is considering a ban on US ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the resumption of full-scale military operations in Yemen as retaliatory measures for the US's designation of the movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a source in the movement told Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order launching the process of designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. On Thursday, the Houthis said that this decision was directed against the entire people of Yemen and was revenge for Yemen's "noble" position in supporting the Palestinians.
"The movement is considering taking measures against America, including imposing a ban on the passage of US ships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea," the source said.
The Houthis
would also bar the passage of ships from any country that follows the US example of listing the movement as a terrorist organization, the source added.
One of the possible measures that the movement could take is "countering any military escalation that the US may take in response to the ban on the passage of its ships, as well as ending the truce in Yemen and resuming hostilities on all fronts," the source said.