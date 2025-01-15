https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/houthis-claim-sixth-attack-on-us-aircraft-carrier-in-red-sea-1121433385.html

Houthis Claim Sixth Attack on US Aircraft Carrier in Red Sea

Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Wednesday that they attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman for the sixth time since it arrived in the Red Sea.

"The missile force and the UAVs air force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier 'USS Harry S. Truman' and a number of its warships in the northern Red Sea with a number of winged missiles and drones, during their attempt to carry out operations to target Yemen, and this targeting of the carrier is the sixth since its arrival in the Red Sea," the movement said on Telegram. The Houthis added that they are "ready" for US or Israeli escalations as they continue supporting Palestinians until the "siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted".

