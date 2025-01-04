https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/quiet-part-out-loud-trump-admits-hiring-hawkish-mideast-envoy-because-gops-neocon-wing-wanted-it-1121351232.html

Quiet Part Out Loud: Trump Admits Hiring Hawkish Mideast Envoy Because GOP's Neocon Wing Wanted It

The President-elect’s second term cabinet picks have been a mixed bag, with America First doves like Tulsi Gabbard (his pick for director of national intelligence) overshadowed by neocon hawks like Marco Rubio (secretary of state), Mike Waltz (national security advisor) and Elise Stefanik (UN ambassador).

Donald Trump has tapped another neoconservative for his cabinet, selecting Morgan Ortagus, his previous administration’s ex-State Department spokeswoman, to serve as deputy envoy of his Middle East peace team.The president-elect made the announcement in an oddly resentful manner on his social media platform Friday.“She will hopefully be an asset to Steve [billionaire Steven Witkoff, Trump’s pick for special Middle East envoy, ed.], a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!” Trump added.Ortagus, who served as State Department spokeswoman under Mike Pompeo in the second half of Trump’s first administration, is also a former Treasury Department intelligence analyst, public affairs officer for USAID – the US government’s soft power foreign aid tool, a former banker, Fox News contributor, and officer in the US Navy Reserve.Before throwing her hat into the ring with Trump, Ortagus worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.Ortagus reportedly has close relationships with Trump’s secretary of state pick Marco Rubio, forever war hawk Senator Lindsey Graham, and Trump special missions envoy Richard Grenell. During Trump’s first term, she also worked closely with Jared Kushner, architect of the ‘Deal of the Century’ Palestinian-Israeli peace deal which Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said belongs in the “garbage can of history.”Ortagus said she was “honored” over her appointment and that “to be given the opportunity to once again represent my country and the Trump administration in a crucial diplomatic role is dream come true [sic].”The Witkoff-Ortagus team is expected to be tasked with ending the Gaza war and reducing Mideast tensions more broadly as Israel escalates its war against Yemen’s Houthis, and mulls aggression targeting Iran’s nuclear sites.

