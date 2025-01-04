Quiet Part Out Loud: Trump Admits Hiring Hawkish Mideast Envoy Because GOP's Neocon Wing Wanted It
14:00 GMT 04.01.2025 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 04.01.2025)
© AP Photo / Mandel NganState Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus attends a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington. File photo.
© AP Photo / Mandel Ngan
The President-elect’s second term cabinet picks have been a mixed bag, with America First doves like Tulsi Gabbard (his pick for director of national intelligence) overshadowed by neocon hawks like Marco Rubio (secretary of state), Mike Waltz (national security advisor) and Elise Stefanik (UN ambassador).
Donald Trump has tapped another neoconservative for his cabinet, selecting Morgan Ortagus, his previous administration’s ex-State Department spokeswoman, to serve as deputy envoy of his Middle East peace team.
The president-elect made the announcement in an oddly resentful manner on his social media platform Friday.
“Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens,” Trump wrote.
“She will hopefully be an asset to Steve [billionaire Steven Witkoff, Trump’s pick for special Middle East envoy, ed.], a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!” Trump added.
Ortagus, who served as State Department spokeswoman under Mike Pompeo in the second half of Trump’s first administration, is also a former Treasury Department intelligence analyst, public affairs officer for USAID – the US government’s soft power foreign aid tool, a former banker, Fox News contributor, and officer in the US Navy Reserve.
Before throwing her hat into the ring with Trump, Ortagus worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Her foreign policy positions are cross-the-board hawkish. Ortagus has cheered an escalation of tensions with China at every turn, praised the 2020 murder of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, accused Russia of destabilizing the Middle East, and said the problem with the conflict in Ukraine isn’t NATO’s fueling of a proxy war, but the Biden administration not being “serious about defeating Russia.”
Ortagus reportedly has close relationships with Trump’s secretary of state pick Marco Rubio, forever war hawk Senator Lindsey Graham, and Trump special missions envoy Richard Grenell. During Trump’s first term, she also worked closely with Jared Kushner, architect of the ‘Deal of the Century’ Palestinian-Israeli peace deal which Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said belongs in the “garbage can of history.”
Graham praised Ortagus’s new appointment, saying she was “literally the best pick he could have made,” and that “nobody has closer ties to Israel and understands the mischief of Iran.”
Ortagus said she was “honored” over her appointment and that “to be given the opportunity to once again represent my country and the Trump administration in a crucial diplomatic role is dream come true [sic].”
The Witkoff-Ortagus team is expected to be tasked with ending the Gaza war and reducing Mideast tensions more broadly as Israel escalates its war against Yemen’s Houthis, and mulls aggression targeting Iran’s nuclear sites.
