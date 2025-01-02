https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/neocon-sanctions-architect-beats-drums-of-war-with-iran-amid-trumps-looming-return-1121337205.html

Neocon Sanctions Architect Beats Drums of War With Iran Amid Trump’s Looming Return

Neocon Sanctions Architect Beats Drums of War With Iran Amid Trump’s Looming Return

Sputnik International

Donald Trump will be back in the White House in less than three weeks. While he's expressed opposition to regime change in Iran, and pride in being the first president in decades not to start any new wars during his first term, his adamant support for Israel, and the tapping of hawks for his new administration have sparked fears of US aggression.

2025-01-02T14:46+0000

2025-01-02T14:46+0000

2025-01-02T14:46+0000

world

donald trump

richard nephew

us

leon panetta

iran

israel

state department

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/02/1121337037_0:0:3566:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_676c357ac2d198a662b2da37c3d4e0ad.jpg

The United States “should give diplomacy a final shot – while preparing to use military force” against Iran to destroy its nuclear program, prominent Iran sanctions cheerleader and former State Department deputy special envoy Richard Nephew has suggested.In a new piece for Foreign Affairs magazine, Nephew argues that while there are plenty of “good reasons not to bomb Iran,” like engulfing the Middle East in even greater turmoil and “undermin[ing] US credibility if the attacks don’t succeed,” the “case against military action is not so neat,” given Washington’s paranoia about ‘Iranian nuclear weapons’, and the limited prospects for sanctioning Tehran into submission given its newfound economic and security partnerships with BRICS allies.Nephew isn’t the first to float an attack on Iran following Trump's reelection in November, with DC Beltway media running opinion pieces like “Israel should strike Iran now, paving way for Trump 2.0," and sources telling the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s transition team is weighing an attack on Iran’s nuclear program. In November, former CIA chief Leon Panetta warned that Trump could give Israel a “blank check” on Iran and ultimately spark a war between the regional powers.The brainstorming about a direct attack on Iran comes in the wake of the abject failure of the US’s 40+ year strategy of crushing the Islamic Republic through sanctions, saber-rattling and attempts at regime change, which have pushed the country to strive for economic and military self-sufficiency, and to expand its strategic footprint regionally.Will Trump Attack Iran?Trump is a well-known Iran hawk, pulling the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal in 2018 at Israel's behest, and expressing full-throated support for Tel Aviv amid its conflict with the Iran-led Axis of Resistance over the past 15 months. He's also staffed his new administration with a number of avowedly pro-Israel Iran hawks, including Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz.At the same time, Trump's past frustrations with Benjamin Netanyahu, who rushed to congratulate Joe Biden after the highly contentious 2020 election, combined with resistance to advice from aides to escalate militarily against Iran, and support for initiatives to scale back the US military footprint in the Middle East during his first term, make the future of US policy vis-a-vis Iran and the Middle East region uncertain.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/important-call-netanyahu-discusses-strategy-against-iran-and-hezbollah-with-trump-1121180871.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/trump-names-waltz-as-national-security-advisor-huckabee-as-israel-ambassador-1120869651.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will trump launch a war against iran, will trump start a war with iran, is trump pro-iran, does iran want peace with us, will israel start war with iran