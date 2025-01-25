https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/some-90-of-danes-against-greenland-joining-us---poll-1121490469.html

Greenland Joining the US? Only 3% of Danes Support the Idea

Greenland Joining the US? Only 3% of Danes Support the Idea

An overwhelming majority (90%) of Danes are against the idea of Greenland joining the United States, a poll conducted by the Epinion research company for the DR broadcaster revealed on Saturday.

According to the poll, 3% of respondents are in favor of Greenland joining the US, and another 7% found it difficult to answer or did not want to give an opinion. The survey was conducted among 1,016 people from January 15-22. The margin of error was not given. In mid-January, the Megafon research company also conducted a poll for the TV2 broadcaster on the issue, which showed that the majority of Danes were in favor of keeping Greenland as part of Denmark. Moreover, a survey conducted by the USA Today daily and Suffolk University in Boston found earlier in the month that more than half of Americans opposed the idea of Greenland joining the US. Then-incoming US President Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the US and emphasized its strategic importance for national security and protecting the "free world," including from China and Russia. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. At the same time, Trump declined to pledge not to use military force to establish control over Greenland. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but was granted autonomy in 2009 with the possibility of self-government and independent choices in domestic politics. In 2019, there were a series of media reports that Trump was considering buying Greenland.

