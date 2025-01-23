https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/greenland-walks-a-tightrope-balancing-resources-brics-and-us-security-concerns-1121482851.html

Greenland Walks a Tightrope: Balancing Resources, BRICS, and US Security Concerns

Greenland should be particularly careful in choosing partners for natural resources cooperation due to geopolitical tensions in the world, a lawmaker from Greenland's ruling coalition party, Siumut, Kuno Fenker, has told Sputnik

"And with the tensions in the world, Greenland has to be very careful of choosing who we cooperate with. And we know that the critical minerals and oil and gas are security concerns of the United States. The United States has the Monroe doctrine in regards to the North American continent. Greenland has to respect that," Fenker said, when asked if Greenland was open to mining projects with BRICS countries. Mining in Greenland is open to everyone in theory, as there are currently no restrictions in the legislation, Fenker added. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede previously said that the island is open to expanding cooperation with the US in terms of the development of natural resources. Greenland has enough resources to become the "Qatar of the North," Fenker noted.The lawmaker also said that while Greenland does not utilize enough resources for it at the moment, he hopes that in time it will do so "in absolute respect of our laws that protect the environment and also protect the population."On Monday, Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island is open to expanding cooperation with the US in terms of the development of natural resources.The US President Donald Trump previously called it "an absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland, officially a part of Denmark. Egede said in response that the island was not for sale. Earlier in January, Trump's National Security Advisor designate Mike Waltz said Trump is ready to consider all possible options regarding Greenland, including the use of force. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.

