https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/german-christian-democrats-propose-state-of-emergency-over-migrant-crisis-1121501697.html

German Christian Democrats Propose State of Emergency Over Migrant Crisis

German Christian Democrats Propose State of Emergency Over Migrant Crisis

Sputnik International

The German opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is seeking long-term controls at German borders and the exclusion of all foreigners who do not have permission to stay in the country.

2025-01-26T15:01+0000

2025-01-26T15:01+0000

2025-01-26T15:01+0000

world

germany

afghanistan

christian democratic union (cdu)

christian social union (csu)

bundestag

migrant crisis

migrants

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120244069_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5af9ec505e013f35f1aa91ce6667272.jpg

The bloc will table a resolution with proposals on migration policy to a vote in the Bundestag.Newspaper Bild reports that the proposal includes a clause to declare a state of emergency in Germany over the influx of illegal immigrants, allowing authorities to introduce full border controls and allow European Union legislation to be circumvented at German borders.The draft resolution refers to "new levels of violence" that the country is facing, including the recent attack by an Afghan man on a group of Kindergarten children in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg. "If European measures do not work, it is the duty of Germany, and therefore of its government, to apply national law as a matter of priority in the way provided for in the European emergency regulations," it said.A public debate over migrant deportations was reignited in Germany this week after the failed asylum seeker from Afghanistan stabbed two people to death, including a child, and injured three others in Aschaffenburg on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/bavarian-governor-calls-for-drastic-change-in-german-migration-policy-1119973007.html

germany

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german opposition bloc of the christian democratic union (cdu) and the christian social union (csu), long-term controls at german borders, entry to all foreigners