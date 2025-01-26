https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/german-christian-democrats-propose-state-of-emergency-over-migrant-crisis-1121501697.html
The German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) opposition is demanding long-term controls at German borders and the denial of entry to all foreigners who do not have permission to stay in the country.
The bloc will table a resolution with proposals on migration policy to a vote in the Bundestag.
Newspaper Bild reports that the proposal includes a clause to declare a state of emergency in Germany over the influx of illegal immigrants, allowing authorities to introduce full border controls and allow European Union legislation to be circumvented at German borders.
The draft resolution refers to "new levels of violence" that the country is facing, including the recent attack by an Afghan man on a group of Kindergarten children in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg.
"The German Bundestag refuses to recognize that this is the new norm in Germany," the document reads.
"If European measures do not work, it is the duty of Germany,
and therefore of its government, to apply national law as a matter of priority in the way provided for in the European emergency regulations," it said.
A public debate over migrant deportations was reignited in Germany this week after the failed asylum seeker from Afghanistan stabbed two people to death, including a child, and injured three others in Aschaffenburg on Wednesday.