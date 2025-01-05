https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/israel-may-slash-gaza-aid-after-trump-takes-office-1121359509.html

Israel May Slash Gaza Aid After Trump Takes Office

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs earlier appealed to the body’s Security Council to end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

Tel Aviv considers cutting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after US President-elect Donald Trump enters office, an unnamed Israeli official has been cited by CNN as saying.UN, Israel at Odds Over Gaza Aid TrucksThe claims come after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that only 2,205 aid trucks had entered Gaza in December. In October, the Biden administration argued that Israel had allegedly made some good but limited progress in terms of increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is why Washington won’t limit arms supplies to Israel as the White House had pledged if the situation had not improved.US Alarmed Over Gaza Aid RestrictionsRelief groups, however, said that the aid-related situation is worse than ever in the Gaza war. Since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, the Jewish state slapped severe restrictions on crossings into Gaza, blocking essential goods and limiting humanitarian aid.UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed expressed deep concern over the aid restriction, describing the flow of supplies to Gaza as "outrageously" insufficient. "Aid by exception is neither humane nor effective," she underscored.At least 59 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza over the last 24 hours, bringing the Palestinians’ death toll to 45,717, according to Hamas-run Health Ministry.

