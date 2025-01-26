Which Country Could Buy Greenland? Spoiler: It’s Not the US

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/which-country-could-buy-greenland-spoiler-its-not-the-us-1121498417.html
Under the terms of an agreement made over a century ago, Denmark would have to give the UK the right of first refusal if it ever decided to sell Greenland, noted Tom Hoyem, former Danish minister for Greenland (1982-1987), as cited by The Sunday Times.
"If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first," Hoyem explained, adding: "The United Kingdom demanded in 1917 that if Greenland were to be sold, the UK would have the first right to buy it." Why is this the case? Then-incoming US President Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the US and emphasized its strategic importance for national security and protecting the "free world," including from China and Russia. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. At the same time, Trump declined to pledge not to use military force to establish control over Greenland.
“If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” Hoyem explained, adding: “The United Kingdom demanded in 1917 that if Greenland were to be sold, the UK would have the first right to buy it.”
1.
Canada, a British dominion at the time, is just a few miles from Greenland, across the Nares Strait, Hoyem explained. Since 2022, Canada has even shared a land border with Greenland on the tiny island of Hans.
2.
The 1917 agreement stemmed from negotiations surrounding the purchase of the Danish West Indies (now the US Virgin Islands) by the United States.
3.
The US bought the islands from Denmark for $25 million.
4.
As part of the deal, Denmark required the US to sign a letter stating that Greenland “is and will forever be Danish.” President Woodrow Wilson agreed.
Then-incoming US President Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the US
and emphasized its strategic importance for national security and protecting the "free world," including from China and Russia. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. At the same time, Trump declined to pledge not to use military force to establish control over Greenland.