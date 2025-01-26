https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/which-country-could-buy-greenland-spoiler-its-not-the-us-1121498417.html

Which Country Could Buy Greenland? Spoiler: It’s Not the US

Which Country Could Buy Greenland? Spoiler: It’s Not the US

Sputnik International

Under the terms of an agreement made over a century ago, Denmark would have to give the UK the right of first refusal if it ever decided to sell Greenland, noted Tom Hoyem, former Danish minister for Greenland (1982-1987), as cited by The Sunday Times.

2025-01-26T09:54+0000

2025-01-26T09:54+0000

2025-01-26T09:54+0000

world

donald trump

greenland

denmark

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082956037_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_e0aa371183a87b1299a2225038e5dce6.jpg

“If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” Hoyem explained, adding: “The United Kingdom demanded in 1917 that if Greenland were to be sold, the UK would have the first right to buy it.” Why is this the case? Then-incoming US President Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the US and emphasized its strategic importance for national security and protecting the "free world," including from China and Russia. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. At the same time, Trump declined to pledge not to use military force to establish control over Greenland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/some-90-of-danes-against-greenland-joining-us---poll-1121490469.html

greenland

denmark

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

buy greenland, sell greenland, uk the right of first refusal, anish minister for greenland