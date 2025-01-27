https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/record-of-devastation-wrought-by-2000-pound-bombs-sent-by-trump-to-israel-1121505403.html

Record of Devastation Wrought by 2,000-pound Bombs Sent by Trump to Israel

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration had lifted restrictions on the delivery of 2,000-pound aerial bombs to Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Donald Trump for lifting restrictions on the export of 1,800 MK 84 bombs to Israel.Earlier, Joe Biden imposed a symbolic ban on MK 84 deliveries to Israel last May amid the IAF’s heavy use of the munitions to flatten Gaza. Researchers from Harvard’s FXB Center for Health found last fall that between October 7 and November 17, 2023, Israel dropped 592 MK 84s within range of critical hospital infrastructure. The study found the bombs could kill people 360 m from the point of detonation, and cause injury at ranges up to 800 m away. Of 36 of Gaza’s hospitals, nine had at least one MK 84 crater in lethal range, two with 21-23 craters. 38 bombs were dropped within an 800 m radius identified by Israel as an ‘evacuation zone’. Between late 2023 and mid-2024, the IAF dropped more MK 84s and other munitions on the 365 km2 strip than the combined tonnage dropped on London, Hamburg and Dresden in WWII, hitting an array of civilian targets including hospitals, mosques and Gaza’s three churches. Israel's intense bombing of Gaza is thought to have killed some 33,000 Palestinians in the first 100 days of the war, more people per capita than any conflict since the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

