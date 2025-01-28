International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/how-china-became-ideal-incubator-for-deepseek-and-why-us-may-struggle-to-follow-1121514756.html
How China Became Ideal Incubator for DeepSeek, and Why US May Struggle to Follow
How China Became Ideal Incubator for DeepSeek, and Why US May Struggle to Follow
Sputnik International
The out-of-nowhere rise of Chinese dark horse AI language model DeepSeek has tanked US tech stocks, with President Trump calling it "a wake up call for our industries that we should be laser focused on competing to win." Leading technology experts tell Sputnik why may be easier said than done.
2025-01-28T18:35+0000
2025-01-28T18:35+0000
analysis
lars hilse
donald trump
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121515050_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_44be2f50df7ba72759188f57a0d0888e.jpg
“In a nutshell, China’s advances in AI highlight that tech leadership is not a birthright of the West anymore,” veteran independent cybersecurity expert and digital strategy advisor Lars Hilse said, commenting on DeepSeek’s emergence overnight to trump all of America's most advanced large language models in coding, complex problem-solving and analysis benchmarks.Hilse says China’s large language model breakthrough was made possible by:Globally, Hilse said, the model's popularity stems from its open source nature, which can’t be said about its competitors.“Rapid scaling, state-backed resource mobilization – and most importantly – the adaptive resilience under pressure created by sanctions” – these are the factors that made DeepSeek’s success possible, Hilse said."Now, the US clearly retains advantages in creativity and foundational research but has to (like the West in general) chronic under-investment in manufacturing and infrastructure, fragmented policy and corporate thinking as well as over-reliance on sanctions as a 'Swiss Army knife', which in this case, too backfired in that it put China under pressure to improvise. Whether the US will win this race will depend on whether they can unify its entrepreneurial culture with strategic industrial policy, like Trump’s 'Stargate' initiative, and whether China can in that time transition from a fast follower to an actual pioneer in global tech standards," the observer summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/china-drops-powerful-ai-model-thats-free-fast-and-better-for-humanity-than-silicon-valley-rivals-1121502542.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/china-has-edge-over-us-on-much-more-than-ai-models-1121511181.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121515050_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8899293df2d1358ab6d53476d8c93e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is deepseek, why is deepseek better, how was deepseek possible, why was deepseek possible, how did china produce deepseek
what is deepseek, why is deepseek better, how was deepseek possible, why was deepseek possible, how did china produce deepseek

How China Became Ideal Incubator for DeepSeek, and Why US May Struggle to Follow

18:35 GMT 28.01.2025
© AP Photo / Andy WongThe Icons for the smartphone apps DeepSeek and ChatGPT are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
The Icons for the smartphone apps DeepSeek and ChatGPT are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The seemingly out-of-nowhere rise of Chinese dark horse AI language model DeepSeek has tanked US tech stocks, with President Trump calling it "a wake up call for our industries that we should be laser focused on competing to win." A leading technology expert tells Sputnik why may be easier said than done.
“In a nutshell, China’s advances in AI highlight that tech leadership is not a birthright of the West anymore,” veteran independent cybersecurity expert and digital strategy advisor Lars Hilse said, commenting on DeepSeek’s emergence overnight to trump all of America's most advanced large language models in coding, complex problem-solving and analysis benchmarks.
Hilse says China’s large language model breakthrough was made possible by:
the state’s timely 2017 Next Generation AI Development Plan, “which prioritizes AI as a critical area for economic and tech dominance,”
“China’s vast population, and digitized ecosystem generating unparalleled amounts of data, which is essential for training sophisticated AI models,”
a “talent pipeline” assured by China’s “heavy investment into STEM education”, allowing companies like DeepSeek to pick from a pool of candidates "without compromising cutting edge R&D and cost efficiency,"
prioritization of software optimization, semiconductor production and chip stockpiling amid US restrictions.
A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2025
Asia
China Drops Powerful AI Model That’s Free, Fast and Better for Humanity Than Silicon Valley Rivals
26 January, 18:35 GMT
Globally, Hilse said, the model's popularity stems from its open source nature, which can’t be said about its competitors.

Ultimately, the US now faces the prospect of a "fragmented global tech order," and China setting tech standards in emerging markets, “which in turn erode both economic as well as ideological influence,” the observer said. Accordingly, "the upcoming decade will test whether the West can sustain its innovation edge or whether the sanction-induced improvisation efforts of China will yield technological dominance."

“Rapid scaling, state-backed resource mobilization – and most importantly – the adaptive resilience under pressure created by sanctions” – these are the factors that made DeepSeek’s success possible, Hilse said.
"Now, the US clearly retains advantages in creativity and foundational research but has to (like the West in general) chronic under-investment in manufacturing and infrastructure, fragmented policy and corporate thinking as well as over-reliance on sanctions as a 'Swiss Army knife', which in this case, too backfired in that it put China under pressure to improvise. Whether the US will win this race will depend on whether they can unify its entrepreneurial culture with strategic industrial policy, like Trump’s 'Stargate' initiative, and whether China can in that time transition from a fast follower to an actual pioneer in global tech standards," the observer summed up.
A visitor stand near a robotic surgeon from Chinese firm Medrobot demonstrating its skills on a rose during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
Economy
China Has Edge Over US on Much More Than AI Models
14:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала