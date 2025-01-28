https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/how-china-became-ideal-incubator-for-deepseek-and-why-us-may-struggle-to-follow-1121514756.html

How China Became Ideal Incubator for DeepSeek, and Why US May Struggle to Follow

The out-of-nowhere rise of Chinese dark horse AI language model DeepSeek has tanked US tech stocks, with President Trump calling it "a wake up call for our industries that we should be laser focused on competing to win." Leading technology experts tell Sputnik why may be easier said than done.

“In a nutshell, China’s advances in AI highlight that tech leadership is not a birthright of the West anymore,” veteran independent cybersecurity expert and digital strategy advisor Lars Hilse said, commenting on DeepSeek’s emergence overnight to trump all of America's most advanced large language models in coding, complex problem-solving and analysis benchmarks.Hilse says China’s large language model breakthrough was made possible by:Globally, Hilse said, the model's popularity stems from its open source nature, which can’t be said about its competitors.“Rapid scaling, state-backed resource mobilization – and most importantly – the adaptive resilience under pressure created by sanctions” – these are the factors that made DeepSeek’s success possible, Hilse said."Now, the US clearly retains advantages in creativity and foundational research but has to (like the West in general) chronic under-investment in manufacturing and infrastructure, fragmented policy and corporate thinking as well as over-reliance on sanctions as a 'Swiss Army knife', which in this case, too backfired in that it put China under pressure to improvise. Whether the US will win this race will depend on whether they can unify its entrepreneurial culture with strategic industrial policy, like Trump’s 'Stargate' initiative, and whether China can in that time transition from a fast follower to an actual pioneer in global tech standards," the observer summed up.

