Trump Orders to Prepare Iron Dome Missile Defense System Design Within 60 Days

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to submit the Iron Dome missile defense system design within 60 days.

2025-01-28T07:07+0000

Trump previously signed an executive order on the creation of the Iron Dome missile defense system in the US. The architecture will include plans to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles; accelerate the deployment of hypersonic and ballistic space-based tracking sensors; and develop and deploy space-based interceptors capable of intercepting missiles during the boost phase, the document says. The order emphasizes that the threat of a missile attack and other advanced air attacks "remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States." Earlier, on the day of his inauguration, Trump announced his intention to instruct the armed forces to develop and build the Iron Dome missile defense system to protect the country. Trump added that developing national defense would be one of the key priorities of his new administration.

