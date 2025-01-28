International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 280 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the day the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople and a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles and 20 vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,470 servicepeople and 322 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

11:37 GMT 28.01.2025
Russian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 280 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the day the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople and a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles and 20 vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,470 servicepeople and 322 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
14 January, 13:32 GMT
