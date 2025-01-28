https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/ukraine-loses-over-280-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121510610.html
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 280 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-01-28T11:37+0000
2025-01-28T11:37+0000
2025-01-28T11:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d29dba1c825ca15bb180e29d2710501.jpg
"Over the day the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople and a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles and 20 vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,470 servicepeople and 322 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/ukraine-loses-over-460-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---1121427610.html
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43484bee9376b01fe65b7f0faff02883.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kursk region, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
kursk region, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 280 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the day the Ukrainian armed forces
lost more than 280 servicepeople and a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles and 20 vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,470 servicepeople and 322 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.