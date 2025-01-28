https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/ukraine-loses-over-280-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121510610.html

Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 280 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the day the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople and a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles and 20 vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,470 servicepeople and 322 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.

