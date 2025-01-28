https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1121510395.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The enemy lost up to 600 troops, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has taken control of the Dvurechnaya settlement in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 115 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank and four artillery guns, including a Western-made one, the ministry's statement read.In the Kharkov area, Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers and an armored fighting vehicle, the ministry said. Two field artillery guns and an ammunition depot were neutralized.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 40 Ukrainian soldiers after engaging Ukrainian troops close to Stepnogorsk, Novopokrovka, Rabotino in Zaporozhye region, as well as in Antonovka and in Kherson region.

