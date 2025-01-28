International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1121510395.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-01-28T09:33+0000
2025-01-28T10:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
kharkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_1770ca7f38a8f4042a503ace1aad31cc.jpg
"The enemy lost up to 600 troops, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has taken control of the Dvurechnaya settlement in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 115 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank and four artillery guns, including a Western-made one, the ministry's statement read.In the Kharkov area, Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers and an armored fighting vehicle, the ministry said. Two field artillery guns and an ammunition depot were neutralized.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 40 Ukrainian soldiers after engaging Ukrainian troops close to Stepnogorsk, Novopokrovka, Rabotino in Zaporozhye region, as well as in Antonovka and in Kherson region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/ukrainian-armed-forces-suffer-significant-losses-due-to-low-quality-ammunition-1121406943.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bef1be2c41903bb6906dd6c707eb628c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, military personnel
russia's battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, military personnel

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

09:33 GMT 28.01.2025 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 28.01.2025)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The enemy lost up to 600 troops, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has taken control of the Dvurechnaya settlement in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.
Destroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of Russia's special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffer Significant Losses Due to Low-Quality Ammunition
11 January, 11:59 GMT
Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 115 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank and four artillery guns, including a Western-made one, the ministry's statement read.
In the Kharkov area, Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers and an armored fighting vehicle, the ministry said. Two field artillery guns and an ammunition depot were neutralized.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 40 Ukrainian soldiers after engaging Ukrainian troops close to Stepnogorsk, Novopokrovka, Rabotino in Zaporozhye region, as well as in Antonovka and in Kherson region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала