Azeri-Armenian Ties Escalate Amid Trial of Ex-Head of Breakaway Territory

Ruben Vardanyan earlier argued that the protocols in his case had been falsified and that he had not been given the "opportunity to read the official indictment."

The case of Armenian businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan is politically motivated as there is no criminal offense against him, Russian journalist and rights activist Eva Merkacheva says. She also points out that:The trial of former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, including Vardanyan, is currently underway in Azerbaijan, where they are accused of committing war crimes. They were detained while trying to enter the country in September 2023.At the time, the latest elected leader of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan officially dropped all claims to independence from Azerbaijan, announcing that the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.

