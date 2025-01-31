https://sputnikglobe.com/20250131/russia-races-ahead-of-nato-in-arctic-drone-dominance-1121520438.html

Russia Races Ahead of NATO in Arctic Drone Dominance

Russia Races Ahead of NATO in Arctic Drone Dominance

Creating weather-resistant drones to monitor the Arctic region is still an issue for NATO countries, including the United States.

Drones such as Zala and S-70 Okhotnik withstand extreme Arctic weather like frosts of -50°C and 20 m/s winds. They operate independently of satellite navigation, land on ships or water, and use intelligent algorithms to complete missions even with ice issues.He admitted that NATO had been slow to devise a coherent response.Rogers was echoed by General Major Lars Lervik, head of the Norwegian Army, who said that “we are all [NATO members] having to catch up with Russia in terms of production of drones designed for the Arctic."

