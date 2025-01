Trump Administration’s $50M Gaza Condom Mystery

A federal A federal report on contraception shipments found that USAID spent exactly $0 on condoms in the entire Middle East between FY2021 and FY2023.

The only documented USAID shipment of birth control — worth a grand total of $45,680 — went to Jordan, The only documented USAID shipment of birth control — worth a grand total of $45,680 — went to Jordan, according to The Guardian.

In 2023, USAID spent $8.2 million on condoms, mostly for Africa. Now, considering the average price of a condom is about $1, a $50 million shipment seems excessive. In 2023, USAID spent $8.2 million on condoms, mostly for Africa. Now, considering the average price of a condom is about $1, a $50 million shipment seems excessive.

Trump’s former press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, mentioned the infamous $50 million in condoms, while the State Department cited "$102 million in unjustified funding, including money for contraception" tied to the International Medical Corps. Trump’s former press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, mentioned the infamous $50 million in condoms, while the State Department cited "$102 million in unjustified funding, including money for contraception" tied to the International Medical Corps.

The International Medical Corps, however, stated "no US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms" in The International Medical Corps, however, stated "no US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms" in Gaza