Trump Administration’s $50M Gaza Condom Mystery
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesThis Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, a sample of condoms distributed freely by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in 28 countries is displayed at a news conference at the AHF headquarters in Los Angeles.
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
The Trump administration’s alleged blockade of a massive condom shipment to Gaza has sparked a rather lively debate.But were these condoms even meant for the Palestinians? Let’s untangle this bizarre saga.
A federal report on contraception shipments found that USAID spent exactly $0 on condoms in the entire Middle East between FY2021 and FY2023.
The only documented USAID shipment of birth control — worth a grand total of $45,680 — went to Jordan, according to The Guardian.
In 2023, USAID spent $8.2 million on condoms, mostly for Africa. Now, considering the average price of a condom is about $1, a $50 million shipment seems excessive.
Trump’s former press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, mentioned the infamous $50 million in condoms, while the State Department cited "$102 million in unjustified funding, including money for contraception" tied to the International Medical Corps.
The International Medical Corps, however, stated "no US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms" in Gaza.
US aid experts told CNN there’s "no way" Washington spent $50 million on condoms. Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, dismissed the claim as "total garbage."
Wait… was it the wrong Gaza?
The X account Data Republican suggested that the much-hyped grant was actually meant for Gaza Province, Mozambique.
A print screen shows a US Department of Health grant of $83.5 million for HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis programs in Gaza and Inhambane provinces in Mozambique. The recipient? The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, via Project Alcancar.
Mozambique has a population of 33.9 million, with an estimated 2.2 million people living with HIV, including 150,000 children.
Was most of the grant actually meant for condoms? Unclear.
28 January, 15:36 GMT