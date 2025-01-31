https://sputnikglobe.com/20250131/ukrainian-soldiers-killed-22-russian-civilians-in-kursk-village-in-2024---pow-1121520009.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Killed 22 Russian Civilians in Kursk Village in 2024 - PoW
Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that at least five Ukrainian soldiers are suspected of committing a terrorist act and face rape charges.
Following an attack on the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in 2024, Ukrainian troops blocked civilians from fleeing, firing at cars and escape routes, captured Ukrainian soldier admitted. The soldier added that his company commander ordered them to "cleanse" the village of civilians. Most victims were shot, while six elderly people were forced into a basement and killed with a hand grenade, according to him. The Ukrainian troops who entered Russkoye Porechnoye were supposed to stay there for two weeks, from September 28 to October 12, the soldier said. Early on August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets, and that the enemy will receive a proper response. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 55,000 servicemen during the offensive in the Kursk Region.
Following an attack on the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in 2024, Ukrainian troops blocked civilians from fleeing, firing at cars and escape routes, captured Ukrainian soldier admitted.
"We moved from the first house to the second, where we found a woman and two men. The men were killed—one of them had his hands slashed by our group's senior member. The woman was beaten, stripped of her jewelry, raped, and then murdered," he also said.
The soldier added that his company commander ordered them to "cleanse" the village of civilians. Most victims were shot, while six elderly people were forced into a basement and killed with a hand grenade, according to him.
The Ukrainian troops who entered Russkoye Porechnoye were supposed to stay there for two weeks, from September 28 to October 12, the soldier said.
Russkoye Porechnoye fell under Kiev’s control during its Western-backed incursion into Russia's Kursk Region in August 2024. After Russian forces liberated the settlement earlier in January, they discovered scores of decomposing corpses of civilians stashed in basements across the village.
Early on August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region.
Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin
said that Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets, and that the enemy will receive a proper response. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 55,000 servicemen during the offensive in the Kursk Region.