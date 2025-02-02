International
Who Controls What Americans Listen to, Read & See in the News?
Who Controls What Americans Listen to, Read & See in the News?
Who controls what Americans listen to, read, and see in the news?
2025-02-02
2025-02-02T13:27+0000
There are "like five people that control all the news," Musk said in a clip going viral on his social media platform X. It is these individuals that decide "what is newsworthy," he claimed.Sputnik took a closer look at who are the individuals pulling the strings behind much of US media. 1. BRIAN L. ROBERTS – Chairman &amp; CEO of Comcast Corporation Media assets: 2. CHRISTINE MCCARTHY, BOB IGER – Top Individual Shareholders at The Walt Disney Company Media assets: 3. SHARI REDSTONE – Major Stakeholder at Paramount Global Media assets: 4. MURDOCH FAMILY – Owners of Fox Corporation, News Corporation Media assets: 5. HEARST FAMILY – Owners of Hearst Communications Media assets:
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Who Controls What Americans Listen to, Read & See in the News?

13:27 GMT 02.02.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Elon Musk has publicly criticized the concentration of media ownership in the US, which allows a select few to "filter" information to fit a narrative.
There are "like five people that control all the news," Musk said in a clip going viral on his social media platform X.
It is these individuals that decide "what is newsworthy," he claimed.
Sputnik took a closer look at who are the individuals pulling the strings behind much of US media.
1. BRIAN L. ROBERTS – Chairman & CEO of Comcast Corporation
Media assets:
TV: NBC, Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Bravo, Syfy, E!, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel
Film: Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation
Streaming: Peacock
2. CHRISTINE MCCARTHY, BOB IGER – Top Individual Shareholders at The Walt Disney Company
Media assets:
TV: ABC, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, Freeform
Film: Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures
Streaming: Disney+, Hulu (majority stake), ESPN+
3. SHARI REDSTONE – Major Stakeholder at Paramount Global
Media assets:
TV: CBS, The CW (partial ownership), MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime
Film: Paramount Pictures
Streaming: Paramount+
4. MURDOCH FAMILY – Owners of Fox Corporation, News Corporation
Media assets:
TV: Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, Fox Network
Print: New York Post; Dow Jones & Company (owns The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch)
5. HEARST FAMILY – Owners of Hearst Communications
Media assets:
Print: San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar
TV: Partial ownership in A&E Networks (History Channel, Lifetime), ESPN (with Disney)
