https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/hamas-to-release-russian-citizen-trufanov-from-captivity-in-near-future-1121532005.html
Hamas Promised to Release Russian Citizen Trufanov From Captivity in Near Future
Hamas Promised to Release Russian Citizen Trufanov From Captivity in Near Future
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas will release Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov from captivity in the near future as part of agreements with Israel, Hamas political office deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.
2025-02-03T10:40+0000
2025-02-03T10:40+0000
2025-02-03T10:40+0000
world
palestinians
israel
russia
palestine
hamas
hostages
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119786720_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_27452c654fabdad4d9ba27d0aacfa8a0.jpg
"One of them, Trufanov, will definitely be released in the near future. He will be released despite the fact that he is a serviceperson, but it was decided to release him at the first stage of the deal. This is our response to Russia's position on the Palestinian issue," the deputy head said. The fate of Donbass native Maxim Kharkin will be decided at the second stage of the deal with Israel, he said, adding that Hamas is ready to return him as priority.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/with-gaza-in-ruins-us-israel-will-try-to-exploit-tensions-within-hamas-analyst-1121477304.html
israel
russia
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119786720_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5e2c4ebfa5079870d877b9fd42515a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian citizen, palestinian movement hamas will release, alexander trufanov from captivity
russian citizen, palestinian movement hamas will release, alexander trufanov from captivity
Hamas Promised to Release Russian Citizen Trufanov From Captivity in Near Future
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas will release Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov from captivity in the near future as part of agreements with Israel, Hamas political office deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.
"One of them, Trufanov, will definitely be released in the near future. He will be released despite the fact that he is a serviceperson, but it was decided to release him at the first stage of the deal. This is our response to Russia's position on the Palestinian issue," the deputy head said.
The fate of Donbass native Maxim Kharkin will be decided at the second stage of the deal with Israel, he said, adding that Hamas is ready to return
him as priority.
Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.