Hamas Promised to Release Russian Citizen Trufanov From Captivity in Near Future
Hamas Promised to Release Russian Citizen Trufanov From Captivity in Near Future
Palestinian movement Hamas will release Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov from captivity in the near future as part of agreements with Israel, Hamas political office deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.
"One of them, Trufanov, will definitely be released in the near future. He will be released despite the fact that he is a serviceperson, but it was decided to release him at the first stage of the deal. This is our response to Russia's position on the Palestinian issue," the deputy head said. The fate of Donbass native Maxim Kharkin will be decided at the second stage of the deal with Israel, he said, adding that Hamas is ready to return him as priority.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
Hamas Promised to Release Russian Citizen Trufanov From Captivity in Near Future

10:40 GMT 03.02.2025
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair
A member of Hamas' military wing raises a rifle seized from Israeli security forces during an arms show for the group at Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 30, 2023
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas will release Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov from captivity in the near future as part of agreements with Israel, Hamas political office deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.
"One of them, Trufanov, will definitely be released in the near future. He will be released despite the fact that he is a serviceperson, but it was decided to release him at the first stage of the deal. This is our response to Russia's position on the Palestinian issue," the deputy head said.
The fate of Donbass native Maxim Kharkin will be decided at the second stage of the deal with Israel, he said, adding that Hamas is ready to return him as priority.
Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
