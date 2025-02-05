https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/refugee-describes-horrors-of-civilian-executions-in-dpr-by-ukrainian-forces-1121536951.html

Refugee Describes Horrors of Civilian Executions in DPR by Ukrainian Forces

Before the liberation of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military shot four civilians of the town and dumped their bodies in the basement, Novogrodovka resident Sergei Sidenko told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainians shot four men in the basement, in the shelter. They were lying there for a month and a half, and no one was able to at least bury them. They were my age, 30-35 years old," Sidenko said. According to him, because of the active fighting, the remains of those shot were only buried in the nearest yard.Novogrodovka is a town in the Donetsk section of the front, located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, one of the largest and most strategically important settlements for the enemy in the western part of the DPR. On September 8, 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Novogrodovka had been liberated as a result of assault operations by units of BattlegroupTsentr. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the board of Russia's Defense Ministry that all of the Kiev regime's crimes in Russia should be documented and the perpetrators found and punished. He also emphasized that the Kiev regime commits crimes against its own people and the people of Russia every day, so the task of military judicial bodies is to document all these crimes, especially against civilians, and that the task of the special services is to find and punish the criminals.

