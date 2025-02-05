https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/refugee-describes-horrors-of-civilian-executions-in-dpr-by-ukrainian-forces-1121536951.html
Refugee Describes Horrors of Civilian Executions in DPR by Ukrainian Forces
Refugee Describes Horrors of Civilian Executions in DPR by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
Before the liberation of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military shot four civilians of the town and dumped their bodies in the basement, Novogrodovka resident Sergei Sidenko told Sputnik.
2025-02-05T11:07+0000
2025-02-05T11:07+0000
2025-02-05T11:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
russian defense ministry
ukraine
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116651314_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_b213e8d21819bb3511e449b1272d9cd8.jpg
"The Ukrainians shot four men in the basement, in the shelter. They were lying there for a month and a half, and no one was able to at least bury them. They were my age, 30-35 years old," Sidenko said. According to him, because of the active fighting, the remains of those shot were only buried in the nearest yard.Novogrodovka is a town in the Donetsk section of the front, located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, one of the largest and most strategically important settlements for the enemy in the western part of the DPR. On September 8, 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Novogrodovka had been liberated as a result of assault operations by units of BattlegroupTsentr. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the board of Russia's Defense Ministry that all of the Kiev regime's crimes in Russia should be documented and the perpetrators found and punished. He also emphasized that the Kiev regime commits crimes against its own people and the people of Russia every day, so the task of military judicial bodies is to document all these crimes, especially against civilians, and that the task of the special services is to find and punish the criminals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/hundreds-of-soldiers-from-french-trained-ukrainian-brigade-went-awol-before-firing-single-shot-----1121341939.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116651314_81:0:1858:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_8bbc71e47d711d51db3b2723e92078c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
refugee describes, civilian executions, ukrainian military, shot four civilians
refugee describes, civilian executions, ukrainian military, shot four civilians
Refugee Describes Horrors of Civilian Executions in DPR by Ukrainian Forces
Before the liberation of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military shot four civilians in the town and dumped their bodies in a basement, Novogrodovka resident Sergei Sidenko told Sputnik.
"The Ukrainians shot four men in the basement, in the shelter. They were lying there for a month and a half, and no one was able to at least bury them. They were my age, 30-35 years old," Sidenko said.
According to him, because of the active fighting, the remains of those shot were only buried in the nearest yard.
"We dug a hole one meter by one meter, put the bodies in bags, four of them, and buried them in one grave. We took a cross and put a cross there, wrote all four names right on the plaque," he added.
Novogrodovka is a town in the Donetsk section of the front, located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, one of the largest and most strategically important settlements for the enemy in the western part of the DPR. On September 8, 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defense
reported that Novogrodovka had been liberated as a result of assault operations by units of BattlegroupTsentr.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the board of Russia's Defense Ministry that all of the Kiev regime's crimes in Russia should be documented and the perpetrators found and punished. He also emphasized that the Kiev regime commits crimes against its own people and the people of Russia every day, so the task of military judicial bodies is to document all these crimes, especially against civilians, and that the task of the special services is to find and punish the criminals.