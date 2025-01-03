https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/hundreds-of-soldiers-from-french-trained-ukrainian-brigade-went-awol-before-firing-single-shot-----1121341939.html

Hundreds of Soldiers From French-Trained Ukrainian Brigade Went AWOL Before Firing Single Shot

Hundreds of soldiers from French-trained Ukrainian 155th mechanized brigade go AWOL before firing a single shot.

Over 1,700 soldiers from Ukraine’s newly formed 155th Mechanized Brigade, trained and outfitted with great fanfare in France, deserted before reaching the battlefront, according to Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov. French President Emmanuel Macron proudly announced the “elite” project alongside Volodymyr Zelensky last June. The brigade was meant to have more than 5,800 troops and be equipped with Leopard tanks and French CAESAR 155 mm howitzers. However, at least 50 members of the unit, also known as “Anne of Kiev,” went AWOL already during drills in France, Butusov wrote on social media.When the brigade was finally packed off to the front line near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), it did not even have any drones. “As a result, the brand-new Leopard 2A4 tanks and VAB armored vehicles suffered losses during the first attempts to use them,” according to Butusov, who added: Remnants of the brigade have reportedly been reassigned to other units, with Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirming to AFP that it had opened a criminal case on the circumstances of the formation of the 155th Mechanized Brigade. The case is being investigated under “articles on abuse of authority and desertion,” Communications Adviser to the SBI Tаtiana Sapyan said.

