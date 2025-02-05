https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/why-has-hillary-clinton-declared-war-on-elon-musk-1121541113.html

Why Has Hillary Clinton Declared War on Elon Musk?

Hillary Clinton's outrage over Elon Musk’s overhaul of USAID and other government agencies stems from her fear of being exposed for multimillion-dollar fraud, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, speaking to Sputnik.

"Hillary and her family could face jail time and massive financial penalties, so her current bleating is hardly surprising – that’s what stuck pigs do!" Charles Ortel says. Clinton has accused Musk of orchestrating a “blitzkrieg-style administrative coup of the US government” and expressed concern over his access to “everything from Social Security payments to private taxpayer information.” ‘Nobody Elected Elon’: Hillary’s Crusade Will Backfire on Democrats Hillary Clinton’s attempt to rally public support against Donald Trump and Elon Musk will ultimately backfire on her and the Democratic Party, as many Americans are fed up with wealthy liberal grifters, according to the Wall Street analyst.Clinton-backed protests under the slogan “Nobody elected Elon” will instead push young voters toward Team MAGA, he argues. Clinton seems to have forgotten that “nobody elected Hillary” either, he stresses. Will Hillary Clinton tell Musk Where Ukraine’s Money Went? Hillary Clinton and Olena Zelenskaya, the wife of Volodymyr Zelensky, positioned themselves to profit from Western aid to Ukraine, the analyst notes.

