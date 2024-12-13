https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/clintons-open-to-possible-preemptive-pardon-as-deep-state-may-abandon-them-1121159825.html
Former President Bill Clinton has indicated he is open to discussing a "pre-emptive pardon" for his wife, Hillary Clinton, with outgoing head of state Joe Biden, while maintaining that she has done nothing wrong.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106772/31/1067723127_0:264:4802:2965_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7d9990dc3e4c8844db7e064d4b212b.jpg
This development was anticipated, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who tells Sputnik that Bill Clinton is also likely to seek a pardon for himself and his daughter.Ortel adds that the proposed pardon could cover a period starting much earlier than Hillary's 2016 email scandal, which Bill Clinton mentioned on "The View" talk show.The alleged fraud and pay-to-play activities involving the Clinton Foundation were significant issues, according to Ortel, who has been investigating the charity for many years.Earlier, Biden provided his son with an unusual blanket pardon covering all possible crimes between 2014 and 2024.The Clintons "have been insiders in a rigged political system at the federal level" since Bill's first presidential campaign in 1992, Ortel claims.However, even a federal pre-emptive pardon from Biden "is likely to leave Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton vulnerable to state and foreign prosecutions, along with others," the analyst believes.Kash Patel Has Hillary Clinton on His "Government Gangsters" ListBill Clinton's readiness to discuss a pre-emptive pardon with President Joe Biden is likely influenced by FBI Director Christopher Wray's decision to step down and Donald Trump's nomination of Kash Patel, according to Ortel.Ortel suggests that Wray is part of the same cabal as former FBI Director James Comey, who allowed Hillary Clinton to escape consequences for her 2016 email scandal.In contrast, Patel has never been part of the D.C. "swamp" and played a key role in debunking the Trump-Russia collusion allegations, which, based on then-CIA Director John Brennan's declassified memo, may have been fabricated by Hillary Clinton to divert attention from her email scandal.According to Ortel, the Department of Justice (DoJ), FBI, and IRS have long covered up the Clintons' apparent felonies, despite many being evident.If Patel takes charge of the FBI, he is expected to overhaul the bureau and could investigate the Clintons earnestly, according to Ortel. Reports indicate that Hillary Clinton is on Patel's "government gangsters" list.Clintons Have Outlived Their Usefulness to Deep StateThe globalist elites and much-discussed US "deep state" may no longer shield the Clintons, as they have outlived their usefulness, Ortel says."Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden have outlived their usefulness to rich globalists," Ortel states.The election defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris, along with the inability of the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens to produce a more vibrant and popular presidential candidate, apparently exposed their political bankruptcy.As a result, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who has long been considered an ally of the Democrats, dismissed the party's gloom-and-doom warnings and openly signaled in October that a Donald Trump victory would be acceptable for Wall Street.
Clintons Open to Possible Preemptive Pardon as Deep State May Abandon Them
This development was anticipated
, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who tells Sputnik that Bill Clinton is also likely to seek a pardon for himself and his daughter.
Ortel adds that the proposed pardon could cover a period starting much earlier than Hillary's 2016 email scandal, which Bill Clinton mentioned on "The View" talk show.
The alleged fraud and pay-to-play activities involving the Clinton Foundation
were significant issues, according to Ortel, who has been investigating the charity for many years.
"As in the case of the first Biden family pardon, my view is that a federal pardon for the Clinton family will have to go back, perhaps, to 1992 and continue so long as 'The Clinton Foundation' and its affiliates may operate," Ortel suggests.
Earlier, Biden provided his son with an unusual blanket pardon covering all possible crimes between 2014 and 2024.
The Clintons "have been insiders in a rigged political system at the federal level" since Bill's first presidential campaign in 1992, Ortel claims.
However, even a federal pre-emptive pardon from Biden "is likely to leave Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton vulnerable to state and foreign prosecutions, along with others," the analyst believes.
Kash Patel Has Hillary Clinton on His "Government Gangsters" List
Bill Clinton's readiness to discuss a pre-emptive pardon with President Joe Biden is likely influenced by FBI Director Christopher Wray's decision to step down and Donald Trump's nomination of Kash Patel, according to Ortel.
Ortel suggests that Wray is part of the same cabal as former FBI Director James Comey, who allowed Hillary Clinton to escape consequences for her 2016 email scandal.
In contrast, Patel has never been part of the D.C. "swamp" and played a key role in debunking the Trump-Russia collusion
allegations, which, based on then-CIA Director John Brennan's declassified memo, may have been fabricated by Hillary Clinton to divert attention from her email scandal.
According to Ortel, the Department of Justice (DoJ), FBI, and IRS have long covered up
the Clintons' apparent felonies, despite many being evident.
"When the FBI finally spoke with me in December 2018, they focused on my connections with Peter Smith, Jerry Corsi, and Roger Stone, claiming they lacked the scope to investigate why so many in the Obama and Bush administrations might be interested in covering up Clinton Foundation crimes," Ortel says.
If Patel takes charge of the FBI, he is expected to overhaul the bureau and could investigate the Clintons earnestly, according to Ortel. Reports indicate that Hillary Clinton is on Patel's "government gangsters" list.
Clintons Have Outlived Their Usefulness to Deep State
The globalist elites and much-discussed US "deep state" may no longer shield the Clintons, as they have outlived their usefulness, Ortel says.
"Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden have outlived their usefulness to rich globalists," Ortel states.
The election defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris, along with the inability of the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens to produce a more vibrant and popular presidential candidate, apparently exposed their political bankruptcy.
As a result, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who has long been considered an ally of the Democrats, dismissed the party's gloom-and-doom warnings and openly signaled in October that a Donald Trump victory would be acceptable for Wall Street.
"Should the Trump administration prioritize prosecuting charity crimes, starting with wealthy donors like Bill Gates and George Soros and wealthy 'educational public charities,' whistleblowers and the incoming administration could make America proud by [taking down] the Clinton family and many other charity grifters who, even today, seem arrogantly unrepentant and unbowed," Ortel concludes.