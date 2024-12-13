https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/clintons-open-to-possible-preemptive-pardon-as-deep-state-may-abandon-them-1121159825.html

Clintons Open to Possible Preemptive Pardon as Deep State May Abandon Them

Clintons Open to Possible Preemptive Pardon as Deep State May Abandon Them

Sputnik International

Former President Bill Clinton has indicated he is open to discussing a "pre-emptive pardon" for his wife, Hillary Clinton, with outgoing head of state Joe Biden, while maintaining that she has done nothing wrong.

2024-12-13T10:30+0000

2024-12-13T10:30+0000

2024-12-13T10:30+0000

us

hillary clinton

charles ortel

bill clinton

russia

fbi

clinton foundation

internal revenue service (irs)

donald trump

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106772/31/1067723127_0:264:4802:2965_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7d9990dc3e4c8844db7e064d4b212b.jpg

This development was anticipated, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who tells Sputnik that Bill Clinton is also likely to seek a pardon for himself and his daughter.Ortel adds that the proposed pardon could cover a period starting much earlier than Hillary's 2016 email scandal, which Bill Clinton mentioned on "The View" talk show.The alleged fraud and pay-to-play activities involving the Clinton Foundation were significant issues, according to Ortel, who has been investigating the charity for many years.Earlier, Biden provided his son with an unusual blanket pardon covering all possible crimes between 2014 and 2024.The Clintons "have been insiders in a rigged political system at the federal level" since Bill's first presidential campaign in 1992, Ortel claims.However, even a federal pre-emptive pardon from Biden "is likely to leave Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton vulnerable to state and foreign prosecutions, along with others," the analyst believes.Kash Patel Has Hillary Clinton on His "Government Gangsters" ListBill Clinton's readiness to discuss a pre-emptive pardon with President Joe Biden is likely influenced by FBI Director Christopher Wray's decision to step down and Donald Trump's nomination of Kash Patel, according to Ortel.Ortel suggests that Wray is part of the same cabal as former FBI Director James Comey, who allowed Hillary Clinton to escape consequences for her 2016 email scandal.In contrast, Patel has never been part of the D.C. "swamp" and played a key role in debunking the Trump-Russia collusion allegations, which, based on then-CIA Director John Brennan's declassified memo, may have been fabricated by Hillary Clinton to divert attention from her email scandal.According to Ortel, the Department of Justice (DoJ), FBI, and IRS have long covered up the Clintons' apparent felonies, despite many being evident.If Patel takes charge of the FBI, he is expected to overhaul the bureau and could investigate the Clintons earnestly, according to Ortel. Reports indicate that Hillary Clinton is on Patel's "government gangsters" list.Clintons Have Outlived Their Usefulness to Deep StateThe globalist elites and much-discussed US "deep state" may no longer shield the Clintons, as they have outlived their usefulness, Ortel says."Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden have outlived their usefulness to rich globalists," Ortel states.The election defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris, along with the inability of the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens to produce a more vibrant and popular presidential candidate, apparently exposed their political bankruptcy.As a result, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who has long been considered an ally of the Democrats, dismissed the party's gloom-and-doom warnings and openly signaled in October that a Donald Trump victory would be acceptable for Wall Street.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/why-the-clintons-need-bidens-blanket-pardons-more-than-other-democrats-1121111090.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/clintons-turn-page-on-ukraine-and-radioactive-zelensky--wall-street-analyst-1120302991.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/why-russia-collusion-hoaxers-hillary-clinton-and-marc-elias-are-afraid-of-2024-trump-win-1118098251.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden's pre-emptive pardons, pre-emptive pardon for hillary clinton, bill clinton, clinton foundation's alleged fraud, george soros, bill gates, deep state, kash patel, patel's enemy list