Big Five US Arms Makers Profit From Ukraine Conflict and Overcharge Pentagon

The Ukraine conflict has become a great boon for American Big Five defense contractors, sending their stocks up and boosting their profits.

Before adopting the latest $61 billion package, the US Congress had passed four Ukraine spending bills totaling $113 since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.The lion's share of the entire spending initiative, or $61.8 billion (54.7%), went to the US Department of Defense which granted its major contractors lucrative new contracts.Still, $61.8 billion pales in comparison with the Pentagon's nearly trillion-dollar budget that accounts for roughly 40% of military expenditures by countries around the world, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report for 2023.America's Big Five defense contractors, namely Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics, appeared to be ready for the boon before Russia's special military operation was launched.In January 2022, top US arms contractors lauded a deteriorating state of global peace and security as a business opportunity for their investors and employees. In particular, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes stated that a potential military conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the Asia Pacific region create "opportunities for international sales."Indeed, the Big Five have seen impressive stock growth in the first year of the Russian special military operation. As per the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, shares in Lockheed Martin, RTX, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics had grown in value 12.78% on average between February 2022 and February 2023. The think tank found that their stocks, on average, outpaced the S&P 500 by 17.82%, the NASDAQ composite index by 23.88%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 12.71%.Defense Contractors Overcharging Pentagon to Earn MoreThere is more to the US defense contractors' reported bonanza then meets the eye. Democratic lawmakers raised the alarm earlier this year over the Big Five inflating prices for the Pentagon in order to further boost their profits.Bernie Sanders, senior United States senator from Vermont, particularly pointed the finger at RTX Corporation that has increased prices for its Stinger missiles "sevenfold since 1991" making the Pentagon pay over $400,000 to replace each missile sent to Ukraine. "Even accounting for inflation and improvements to missile technology, that is an outrageous price increase," the US lawmaker stressed in his February op-ed for Atlantic.In May 2023, CBS News published the results of a six-month investigation into "what can only be described as price gouging by US defense contractors." The media outlet revealed that the Pentagon has been overpaying for almost everything from radar, missiles, and helicopters down to the nuts and bolts. What's worse, this worrisome trend started well before the Ukraine conflict.As per Sanders, "the Pentagon bears a big share of the blame too":In 2023, the DoD failed its sixth audit after being unable to fully account for 63% of its $3.8 trillion in assets, according to the lawmaker. Therefore it's hardly surprising that defense contractors routinely overcharge the Pentagon—and the American taxpayer—by nearly 40% to 50%, he argued.To complicate matters further, the share of these windfall profits flow back to US politicians through the arms manufacturers lobby groups. As per OpenSecrets, the Big Five spent nearly $140 million on lobbying the federal government in 2023.Democrats have voiced concerns that the US military-industrial complex is now run by only five corporations that use their monopoly to reap enormous profits. For some reason, Bernie Sanders and like-minded Democratic progressives still approve of the Biden war effort in Ukraine thus contributing to the cycle of violence and sheer money grabbing.

