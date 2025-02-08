https://sputnikglobe.com/20250208/china-slams-us-for-pressuring-panama-to-drop-belt-and-road-initiative-1121548203.html

China Slams US for Pressuring Panama to Drop Belt and Road Initiative

China Slams US for Pressuring Panama to Drop Belt and Road Initiative

Sputnik International

China firmly opposes US attempts to undermine its relations with Panama through pressure and threats, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhiyuan said at a meeting with Panamanian Ambassador to China Miguel Lecaro.

2025-02-08T12:14+0000

2025-02-08T12:14+0000

2025-02-08T18:20+0000

world

us

donald trump

china

panama

marco rubio

chinese foreign ministry

panama canal

belt and road initiative

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg

"China-Panama relations never target any third party and should not be disrupted by any third party. China hopes that the Panamanian side will eliminate external interruption and make the right decision while keeping in mind the overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the people of the two countries," Zhao was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday. On Thursday, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said that the Central American nation had formally notified China about its decision to withdraw from China's Belt and Road Initiative. He denied that the withdrawal was related to the recent visit to Panama of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. China lodged solemn representations with Panama over its plan to terminate the memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative, Zhao said. He emphasized that China "firmly opposes the United States wantonly undermining China-Panama relations and smearing and sabotaging Belt and Road cooperation through the means of pressuring and threatening." US President Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech on January 20 that he wanted the United States to regain control of the Panama Canal, which he said was handed over to Panama but was allegedly operated by China. He also accused Panama of overcharging US ships, including naval ones. The Panamanian president rejected Trump's claims that the canal should belong to the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/what-makes-panama-canal-important-and-are-trumps-threats-to-seize-it-realistic-1121278667.html

china

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, panama, united states, marco rubio, one belt one road initiative, obor, bri