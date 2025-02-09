https://sputnikglobe.com/20250209/un-official-slams-trumps-gaza-plan-as-ethnic-cleansing-1121550481.html

UN Official Slams Trump’s Gaza Plan as ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is tantamount to "ethnic cleansing," Navi Pillay, chair of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said in an interview published on Sunday.

"Trump is woefully ignorant of international law and the law of occupation. Forcible displacement of an occupied group is an international crime, and amounts to ethnic cleansing," Pillay told a European media outlet. Trump said this week that Israel would turn over the Gaza Strip to the United States at the end of fighting to allow the territory to be developed into a "Riviera of the Middle East." He called Gaza a "demolition site" and said that Palestinians should move to other countries, such as Jordan or Egypt. He did not rule out sending US troops to Gaza and promised to come there in person. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar backed Trump's proposal, calling the Gaza Strip a "failed experiment," while Palestinian movement Hamas, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia rejected the idea of resettling Gazans.

