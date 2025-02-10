The charity graph shows $83M in Clinton Foundation receipts for 2023, with just $17K from USAID. While this aligns with its IRS tax report, Ortel questions whether all receipts were declared, citing the charity's history of hiding revenues. The charity graph shows $83M in Clinton Foundation receipts for 2023, with just $17K from USAID. While this aligns with its IRS tax report, Ortel questions whether all receipts were declared, citing the charity's history of hiding revenues.

The Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) graph shows $228M in gross receipts, with $93.9M from USAID. Ortel again doubts these figures fully reveal the extent of the corruption. Rather, the analyst suspects hundreds of billions are stolen annually by NGOs in the US, with Clinton charities playing a key role in widespread humanitarian corruption.

CHAI was created in 2009 after a failed 2004 attempt to legitimize illegal fundraising by CHAI was created in 2009 after a failed 2004 attempt to legitimize illegal fundraising by Clinton for HIV/AIDS efforts, Ortel says. They failed to register as foreign agents in 2002, violating IRS rules. By 2009, Obama’s had team allegedly covered up the CF’s crimes, allowing further expansion.

The 2023 tax figures seem underreported, as the Clintons re-launched the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in 2022 with high-profile fundraising, according to Ortel. "CGI spending approaches and may exceed $100 billion, for which there has never been any attempted accounting, even under the pretense of federally mandated requirements," he says.

The Clintons have underreported their USAID receipts for years, Ortel alleges. Restated CHAI reports for 2009-2012 show most revenue came from unauthorized agency work, with undisclosed USAID-linked activities in South Africa. The Clintons have underreported their USAID receipts for years, Ortel alleges. Restated CHAI reports for 2009-2012 show most revenue came from unauthorized agency work, with undisclosed USAID-linked activities in South Africa.

Beyond USAID, various US government entities and numerous foreign governments have donated to and collaborated with Clinton charities, appearing in their marketing materials as supporters of the Clintons' work for "globalist elites," according to the analyst.