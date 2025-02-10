International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/following-the-money-how-did-samantha-power-more-than-triple-her-millions-while-working-for-usaid-1121553113.html
Following the Money: How Did Samantha Power More Than Triple Her Millions While Working for USAID?
Following the Money: How Did Samantha Power More Than Triple Her Millions While Working for USAID?
Sputnik International
DOGE chief Elon Musk has questions for ex-USAID boss Samantha Power about how she managed to “accumulate wealth that is 100 times her after tax salary” amid reports that her net worth soared from $6.7M to $30M+ during her tenure. Here's everything we know about Power's finances.
2025-02-10T16:58+0000
2025-02-10T16:58+0000
analysis
samantha power
us
elon musk
harvard
nestle
google
usaid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108076230_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e937915dec5562817d68a2ea3ea2644a.jpg
USAID salaries top out at $212k per year. That means that even over four years, the time Power served as the agency’s administrator, her total income would have been roughly $850k.InsideBidensBasement.org, a nonprofit spending watchdog compiling disclosures of officials involved in Washington’s ‘revolving door’ of politics, special interest groups and business, estimates Powers’ net worth to range from $10.1-$30.3M, far above what her government salary could explain.Power began amassing millions after her 2013-2017 tenure as Obama’s UN ambassador, with a 2021 analysis by TheRevolvingDoorProject.org (another watchdog) reporting $471k in income from her Harvard professorships.Power also earned $351k from speaking engagements for companies like Nestle, Google and UBS, and over $1M in book royalties, during this period.Perhaps most interestingly, the nonprofit reported up to $11.73M in “assorted investment vehicles” belonging to Power, including BlackRock, Johnson &amp; Johnson and Tesla.A 2021 Office of Government Ethics certificate of divestiture showed Power dumping her J&amp;J stocks, as well as shares of Social Capital, a venture capital firm in which Power also held the job of outside advisor, and got $1M+ in capital gains income.A 2024 OGE Form 278e Public Financial Disclosure Report offers a snapshot of Power’s income after her return to government, showing:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108076230_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bcac9eb8b6d0ae800a12ef2aa2d91ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
did samantha power profit from usaid job, how much did samantha power make at usaid
did samantha power profit from usaid job, how much did samantha power make at usaid

Following the Money: How Did Samantha Power More Than Triple Her Millions While Working for USAID?

16:58 GMT 10.02.2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaU.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a rally at Lincoln Memorial in support of Ukraine in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a rally at Lincoln Memorial in support of Ukraine in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
DOGE chief Elon Musk has questions for ex-USAID boss Samantha Power about how she managed to “accumulate wealth that is 100 times her after tax salary” amid reports that her net worth soared from $6.7M to $30M+ during her tenure. Here's everything we know about Power's finances.
USAID salaries top out at $212k per year. That means that even over four years, the time Power served as the agency’s administrator, her total income would have been roughly $850k.
InsideBidensBasement.org, a nonprofit spending watchdog compiling disclosures of officials involved in Washington’s ‘revolving door’ of politics, special interest groups and business, estimates Powers’ net worth to range from $10.1-$30.3M, far above what her government salary could explain.
Power began amassing millions after her 2013-2017 tenure as Obama’s UN ambassador, with a 2021 analysis by TheRevolvingDoorProject.org (another watchdog) reporting $471k in income from her Harvard professorships.
Power also earned $351k from speaking engagements for companies like Nestle, Google and UBS, and over $1M in book royalties, during this period.
© Photo : Revolving Door ProjectRevolving Door Project profile of Samantha Power's finances.
Revolving Door Project profile of Samantha Power's finances. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2025
Revolving Door Project profile of Samantha Power's finances.
© Photo : Revolving Door Project
Perhaps most interestingly, the nonprofit reported up to $11.73M in “assorted investment vehicles” belonging to Power, including BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson and Tesla.
A 2021 Office of Government Ethics certificate of divestiture showed Power dumping her J&J stocks, as well as shares of Social Capital, a venture capital firm in which Power also held the job of outside advisor, and got $1M+ in capital gains income.
© Photo : insidebidensbasement.orgSamantha Power's stock transactions.
Samantha Power's stock transactions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2025
Samantha Power's stock transactions.
© Photo : insidebidensbasement.org
A 2024 OGE Form 278e Public Financial Disclosure Report offers a snapshot of Power’s income after her return to government, showing:
hundreds of thousands in Vanguard money market and retirement investments
interest on 22 (!) bank accounts ranging from $1,001-$2,500 each, and American Washington Mutual Investors Fund, American Growth Fund of America, Delaware Value Fund, HSBC, S&P 500 holdings
© Photo : OGE.govSamantha Power's financial disclosure report, 2024.
Samantha Power's financial disclosure report, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2025
Samantha Power's financial disclosure report, 2024.
© Photo : OGE.gov
curiously, no info on her USAID administrator salary
Power’s spouse, Cass Sustein, listed a $840k Harvard salary, millions in retirement fund savings and stocks, book royalties, and $112k+ in consulting and speaking fees for the Boston Consulting Group, Carnegie Mellon, the European Patent Office, and other entities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала