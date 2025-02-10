https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/following-the-money-how-did-samantha-power-more-than-triple-her-millions-while-working-for-usaid-1121553113.html

Following the Money: How Did Samantha Power More Than Triple Her Millions While Working for USAID?

Following the Money: How Did Samantha Power More Than Triple Her Millions While Working for USAID?

DOGE chief Elon Musk has questions for ex-USAID boss Samantha Power about how she managed to “accumulate wealth that is 100 times her after tax salary” amid reports that her net worth soared from $6.7M to $30M+ during her tenure. Here's everything we know about Power's finances.

USAID salaries top out at $212k per year. That means that even over four years, the time Power served as the agency’s administrator, her total income would have been roughly $850k.InsideBidensBasement.org, a nonprofit spending watchdog compiling disclosures of officials involved in Washington’s ‘revolving door’ of politics, special interest groups and business, estimates Powers’ net worth to range from $10.1-$30.3M, far above what her government salary could explain.Power began amassing millions after her 2013-2017 tenure as Obama’s UN ambassador, with a 2021 analysis by TheRevolvingDoorProject.org (another watchdog) reporting $471k in income from her Harvard professorships.Power also earned $351k from speaking engagements for companies like Nestle, Google and UBS, and over $1M in book royalties, during this period.Perhaps most interestingly, the nonprofit reported up to $11.73M in “assorted investment vehicles” belonging to Power, including BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson and Tesla.A 2021 Office of Government Ethics certificate of divestiture showed Power dumping her J&J stocks, as well as shares of Social Capital, a venture capital firm in which Power also held the job of outside advisor, and got $1M+ in capital gains income.A 2024 OGE Form 278e Public Financial Disclosure Report offers a snapshot of Power’s income after her return to government, showing:

