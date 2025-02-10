https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/over-50-of-americans-approve-trumps-job--poll-1121551882.html

Over 50% of Americans Approve Trump’s Job – Poll

As many as 53% of Americans believe US President Donald Trump has done a good job since taking office on January 20, a CBS News and YouGov poll showed on Monday.

At the same time, 47% of respondents disapproved of Trump's performance in the White House. Nearly 70% of Americans described Trump as "tough," and 63% called him "energetic." The poll also revealed American attitudes toward Trump's key policies, with 59% of respondents supporting his plan to deport illegal immigrants and 41% opposing it. A majority of respondents, 54%, said they approved of Trump's handling of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, while 46% disapproved. The survey was conducted from February 5-7 among 2,175 US adults. The margin of error is about 2.5 percentage points. On Friday, ABC News reported that Trump has already set a record for executive actions, surpassing past presidents in the number of orders signed and policies overturned within the first 100 days in office. In 2.5 weeks, Trump signed 54 executive orders, more than any other US president in his first 100 days since Harry Truman.

