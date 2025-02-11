Bigger Than USAID Scandal? Clinton Probe to Expose Gates, Soros and Epstein Links
The fall of the House of Clinton would trigger a domino effect, upending globalist entities like Bilderberg, billionaires such as Bill Gates & George Soros, and their bought politicians worldwide, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.
How Could the Clinton Foundation Probe Expose Globalists?
Ortel calls CF the largest unprosecuted fraud. If true, its trustees, executives and donors – both US and foreign – could face IRS and legal probes at home and abroad.
Hundreds of billions in grants could be returned to US and foreign governments if fraud is proven, according to the analyst.
What Countries, Entities, and Private Funds Have Donated to the Clintons?
Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, the UK, Ukraine and others funded CF, public records show.
The largest known donor is UNITAID (WHO), which has sent hundreds of millions more than CF has reported to the IRS since 2006.
Other suspicious donors: DFID, AusAID, NORAD and aid agencies from Canada, Ireland and Sweden, Ortel says.
Private foundations also funded Clinton frauds. The Gates Foundation has donated since 2005 – while convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein collaborated with Bill Clinton. George Soros is another key donor.
Who Promoted the Clintons' Globalist Web?
Harvard, Yale and Columbia University gave credibility to Clinton charity frauds, Ortel says.
Legacy media & publishers boosted Clinton Global Initiative events, ignoring that none were legally registered charities.
Investigation Into the Clinton Charitable Work
A full probe into CF and its offshoots is needed ASAP, Ortel says.
A 2018 hearing revealed CF owes $2.5 billion to the US government for acting as a foreign agent instead of a nonprofit.
But the scandal exceeds $2.5 billion – Bill Clinton used charity as a front, with no honest accounting for AIDS, climate, or Haiti’s missing $10 billion, Ortel concludes.