Bigger Than USAID Scandal? Clinton Probe to Expose Gates, Soros and Epstein Links

The fall of the House of Clinton would trigger a domino effect, upending globalist entities like Bilderberg, billionaires such as Bill Gates & George Soros, and their bought politicians worldwide, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

How Could the Clinton Foundation Probe Expose Globalists? What Countries, Entities, and Private Funds Have Donated to the Clintons?Who Promoted the Clintons' Globalist Web? Investigation Into the Clinton Charitable Work

